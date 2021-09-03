These Apple AirPods Deals Will Likely Sell Out at Amazon Before Labor Day Weekend Is Over
Amazon has over 10,000 deals to kick off this Labor Day weekend, and among them are some impressive markdowns on Apple AirPods.
All four models of Apple AirPods are on sale right now, including the best-selling AirPods Pro and the newest AirPods Max. Shoppers can rarely score steep savings on the top-rated headphones and earbuds, making these up to 25 percent off discounts the perfect excuse to upgrade, or finally get yourself a pair.
Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $118.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Max, $489.99 (orig. $549)
The Apple AirPods Pro have proven to be a huge hit with reviewers, earning over 207,000 five-star ratings. And what's more, they are Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall, beating out over 10,000 other products. The in-ear headphones come with a series of smart upgrades that you won't find in earlier models, like a sweat- and water-resistant design, a more customizable fit thanks to the included silicone tips in various sizes, and two listening modes. Users can opt for active noise-cancellation to block out surrounding sounds or utilize the transparency mode that allows in some environmental sounds like car horns. And they're going for under $200 while this deal lasts.
The wired charging AirPods are the retailer's third best-selling pair of headphones, and they're now going for 25 percent off. The most basic version comes with all of the neat features that made the earbuds famous, like truly wireless listening, portable in-case charging, fast Bluetooth pairing, and on-ear tappable controls. Right now, they're under $120.
Whether you're heading back to school, returning to the office, or spending time at home, you're likely to reach for a pair of headphones pretty often. And if your current option could use an upgrade, now's the time to finally get yourself one of these reviewer-loved options. In fact, these AirPods deals are likely to sell out or become backordered before the weekend is over, so go ahead and grab your preferred style ASAP.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $118.98 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $489.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Labor Day Sale with 12,000 Markdowns — and Prices Start at $10
- All the Furniture Deals Worth Shopping from Amazon This Weekend — Up to 75% Off
- Over 43,000 People Love These 'Super Pretty and Soft' Face Masks — and They're on Sale Starting at $7
- Amazon Just Marked Down 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums for Labor Day — Including One for $110 Less