These Apple AirPods Deals Will Likely Sell Out at Amazon Before Labor Day Weekend Is Over

The Apple AirPods Pro have proven to be a huge hit with reviewers, earning over 207,000 five-star ratings. And what's more, they are Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall, beating out over 10,000 other products. The in-ear headphones come with a series of smart upgrades that you won't find in earlier models, like a sweat- and water-resistant design, a more customizable fit thanks to the included silicone tips in various sizes, and two listening modes. Users can opt for active noise-cancellation to block out surrounding sounds or utilize the transparency mode that allows in some environmental sounds like car horns. And they're going for under $200 while this deal lasts.