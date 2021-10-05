Amazon's New Apple AirPods Deals Are So Good, They Rival Last Year's Black Friday Discounts
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to save big on top-rated gadgets and electronics this year.
Amazon released early deals to help shoppers get a head start on their holiday shopping, and the new sale includes epic savings on all four Apple AirPods. The popular headphones, which tend to sell out when they're marked down, are up to 35 percent off — that's more than Amazon's Black Friday offer last year. Shoppers can snag the best-selling AirPods Pro for $179 while the wired charging AirPods are going for just $109.
Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $129 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Max, $489.99 (orig. $549)
The most popular edition, the AirPods Pro, may be the first to sell out. The under-$200 earbuds are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall, and they've received 216,000 five-star ratings. Unlike previous editions, these boast several upgrades, including a water- and sweat-resistant design, a new shape that features silicone tips for a better fit, and two listening modes that allow users to toggle between noise-cancelling and transparency modes.
The most affordable wired charging Apple AirPods are marked down to just $109 while their counterpart, the wireless charging version, are now $129. This rare, steep discount is even better than the retailer's previous Black Friday deal, making it a great time to snag them. Both come with the neat features that made AirPods famous, including fast Bluetooth pairing, on-the-go in-case charging, and truly wireless listening.
Apple's newest addition to its lineup, the over-ear AirPods Max, are on sale, too. The wireless Bluetooth headphones also offer the two new listening modes in addition to "theater-like" sound quality. Their ear cushions make them comfortable enough to wear for hours, and unlike any other AirPods style, they come in five colors, including sky blue, green, and pink.
There's no word on how long these steep discounts will be offered, but given their tendency to sell out, some editions are likely to become backordered or run out of stock before the deals expire. If you're hoping to get in on these savings or beat the Black Friday rush, you'll want to move quickly. AirPods deals never last long.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $129 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $489.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- Amazon's New Apple AirPods Deals Are So Good, They Rival Last Year's Black Friday Discounts
- Surprise! Amazon Just Launched 10,000+ Epic Deals with Black Friday Price Tags — but These Are the 20 Best
- Shoppers Love Amazon's Best-Selling Sweater Vest So Much, They're Buying Multiples
- Act Fast! This Customer-Loved Robot Vacuum Brand Has Some of Its Cheapest Prices Ever on Amazon — Today Only