Amazon's New Apple AirPods Deals Are So Good, They Rival Last Year's Black Friday Discounts

Amazon released early deals to help shoppers get a head start on their holiday shopping, and the new sale includes epic savings on all four Apple AirPods. The popular headphones, which tend to sell out when they're marked down, are up to 35 percent off — that's more than Amazon's Black Friday offer last year. Shoppers can snag the best-selling AirPods Pro for $179 while the wired charging AirPods are going for just $109.