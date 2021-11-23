Amazon Just Released Its Biggest-Ever Sale Price on Apple AirPods Pro Ahead of Black Friday
Apple's new AirPods Pro launched just last month, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from including them in its early Black Friday deals.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro are going for their lowest price ever at Amazon days ahead of Black Friday. The new edition, which was released in October, is marked down to $170, putting them at the best price ever for AirPods Pro (including the prior version). And considering that the popular earbuds tend to sell out every Black Friday, now's the time to grab them.
The newly released AirPods Pro come with MagSafe charging, which is a new feature not previously offered in its other wireless headphones and ensures the gadget aligns with compatible charging pads. This guarantees that the headphones recharge at the fastest speed possible.
Just like the previous Pros, which were Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall and a shopper favorite with 230,000 five-star ratings, these new AirPods come with several impressive features that make them even more functional than the original AirPods released in 2016. Reviewers love that the Pro style offers a more custom fit thanks to the included silicone tips, which come in three sizes. They also boast new sweat- and water-resistant materials, and they offer two listening modes, including active noise cancellation.
Amazon's huge early Black Friday sale also includes a few more pieces of Apple tech. Wired charging Apple AirPods, AirPods Max headphones, and iPad Pro tablets all have major discounts now, too. And that's just the start: There are thousands of other early deals on electronics and gadgets available days before Black Friday.
More Apple Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $114.99 (orig. $159)
- AirPods Max Headphones, $439.99 (orig. $549)
- iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799)
Given the predicted shipping delays and product shortages across retailers, you may want to finish your holiday shopping earlier this year. And considering the previous AirPods Pro were never this discounted — which makes this AirPods Pro deal the best offer in Amazon history — they're sure to move fast. Place your order now to get in on these savings and get the earbuds in time for the holidays.
