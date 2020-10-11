Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We'd hop on this deal if we were you

This Is Not a Drill: Apple AirPods Pro Are at Their Lowest Price Ever Days Before Amazon Prime Day

On the hunt for a really good early Prime Day deal? We’ve got you covered with the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon so far — and it’s available two days before the big sale starts if you act fast.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

The popular earbuds have racked up over 51,000 five-star reviews on Amazon since launching last year. Unlike the previous generations, the AirPods Pro features noise-cancellation. Shoppers call the new feature impressive, and say it’s even comparable to brands who are known for their noise-cancelling headphones, like Bose. And if you don’t want full noise-cancellation, the AirPods have a “transparency mode” that allows you to hear background noise while listening to music.

The earbuds come with three silicone tips for a customized fit, are sweat and water-resistant, and have a listening time of up to 4.5 straight hours after a full charge.

“Apple hit a home run with these... I have tried other true wireless earbuds and never liked the look or fit of them. With the AirPods Pro, Apple has answered my prayers, and they're even better than I could have imagined,” one shopper raved. “The sound cancellation is LEGIT. The sound quality as well sounds very good to me. I'm by no means an audiophile but I'm a little picky as far as this goes and I'm more than pleased.”

We’re not sure how long this early Prime Day deal will last, but we do know one thing — you’ll want to add the AirPods Pro to your cart before they sell out at their lower-than-ever price.

