This Is Not a Drill: Apple AirPods Pro Are at Their Lowest Price Ever Days Before Amazon Prime Day
We'd hop on this deal if we were you
On the hunt for a really good early Prime Day deal? We’ve got you covered with the best deal we’ve seen on Amazon so far — and it’s available two days before the big sale starts if you act fast.
In preparation for Amazon Prime Day (which kicks off on Tuesday, October 13 at 12 am PT), the retailer slashed the price tags of all three generations of Apple’s AirPods this weekend. But that’s not all — the AirPods Pro are actually at their lowest price ever on Amazon right now. Currently you can snag the latest model of the earbuds for just $199, which is even more than they were marked down on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com
The popular earbuds have racked up over 51,000 five-star reviews on Amazon since launching last year. Unlike the previous generations, the AirPods Pro features noise-cancellation. Shoppers call the new feature impressive, and say it’s even comparable to brands who are known for their noise-cancelling headphones, like Bose. And if you don’t want full noise-cancellation, the AirPods have a “transparency mode” that allows you to hear background noise while listening to music.
The earbuds come with three silicone tips for a customized fit, are sweat and water-resistant, and have a listening time of up to 4.5 straight hours after a full charge.
“Apple hit a home run with these... I have tried other true wireless earbuds and never liked the look or fit of them. With the AirPods Pro, Apple has answered my prayers, and they're even better than I could have imagined,” one shopper raved. “The sound cancellation is LEGIT. The sound quality as well sounds very good to me. I'm by no means an audiophile but I'm a little picky as far as this goes and I'm more than pleased.”
We’re not sure how long this early Prime Day deal will last, but we do know one thing — you’ll want to add the AirPods Pro to your cart before they sell out at their lower-than-ever price.
Below, shop more Apple AirPods on sale right now.
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, First Generation, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, Second Generation, $159.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com