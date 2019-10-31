Apple’s New AirPods Pro Have Finally Arrived — Here’s Where You Can Buy Them

Image zoom

With the recent launch of its new Series 5 Apple Watch, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and seventh generation iPad, it’s been a thrilling few months for Apple fans — and now there’s even more to get excited about.

Apple just dropped its new Apple AirPods Pro, which come with a brand new look and a slew of neat features, including active noise cancellation. And if its recent releases are any indication, the $249 AirPods, which are now available on Amazon as well as Walmart and Best Buy, are going to move fast.

For the first time ever, the wildly popular wireless earphones will come with active noise cancellation, a new feature that automatically detects noise levels around you and provides just the right amount of “anti-noise,” so listeners can better hear their entertainment.

Listeners can also opt to enjoy their music, podcasts, and more with the new “transparency mode” that doesn’t completely tune out the world around you, ensuring you don’t miss important alerts or conversations (a great option for bikers or road runners who want to listen to tunes, but still be aware of traffic around them).

The AirPods Pro also come with silicone tips in three sizes, providing a more comfortable, customizable fit, and a new sweat- and water-resistant design. And just like the brand’s previous model, this upgraded set will come with a wireless charging case.

Shoppers who aren’t ready to shell out $249 for the latest edition can still get in on the wireless earbud action with Apple’s previous AirPods, which are now marked down. The wireless charging Apple AirPods are currently on sale for just $169 (orig. $199) while its other Apple AirPods are discounted to $144 (orig. $159).

While older editions may not come with the new look or several of the latest settings, every version has easy-to-use touch controls, a fast and simple set-up, and the best part — truly wireless, cord-free listening. In other words, they’re all pretty much guaranteed to feel like a major upgrade from your standard pair of corded headphones.

With the holiday season just around the corner, this highly-anticipated drop is sure to go fast, so we recommend adding them to your cart while you still can and keeping an eye on restocks if you miss your chance to get them now.