Every Edition of Apple AirPods Is on Sale Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend
Amazon released tons of early deals ahead of Presidents Day weekend, including several sales on Apple AirPods.
While many Presidents Day sales won't begin until the weekend, Amazon launched early savings across all of its departments. Tons of electronics are already marked down, including all four editions of Apple AirPods. And many come with impressive discounts, putting them at some of their best prices to date.
Apple AirPods Sales
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $98.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.98 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $174.98 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $467.82 (orig. $549)
Shoppers looking to get in at the cheapest price possible should check out the second generation AirPods, which are 38 percent off. The most basic style comes with all of the features that made these revolutionary headphones famous, like on-ear tappable controls, in-case charging that can be utilized on-the-go, and fast Bluetooth pairing. They're going for $99 now, beating Amazon's most recent Prime Day offer and putting them at their lowest price since Black Friday.
Another impressive discount applies to the new Apple AirPods Pro that were released late last year. This updated version looks identical to its predecessor — and comes with all of the same capabilities, like active noise cancellation, a water- and sweat-proof design, and an adjustable fit. But they also now come with MagSafe charging, ensuring they power up faster than before. The 30 percent off AirPods are going for $175, which is also one of their best prices ever.
There are more than 10,000 deals happening at Amazon this Presidents Day weekend, and these early ones are just the beginning. Shop them all through the retailer's sale section, or start saving with the Apple AirPods markdowns below.
