Apple AirPods Are Now Restocked on Amazon — and They’re on Sale!

While Amazon is always a treasure trove of deals, there’s one particular promotion happening right now that’s too good to pass up — especially if you’re an Apple fan.

Amazon just marked down Apple’s AirPods (the latest edition) to just $139 (orig. $159) and the brand’s wireless charging case AirPods to $169 (orig. $199). After selling out during Amazon’s massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, both options are now restocked and discounted yet again, though there’s no word on how long these deals will last.

Apple’s wireless, Bluetooth-enabled earbuds make it easy to stream entertainment and make phone calls cord-free. Both versions of the AirPods feature touch controls, fast charging times, and a long-lasting battery that provides up to five hours of power on a single charge (and an additional 24 hours of charging via the case). Plus, setup takes just seconds and pairing with devices is always quick and simple. The two marked-down models are almost identical, however, the $169 pair comes with a wireless charging case that allows you to power it cord-free on a charging mat (similar to the brand’s latest iPhones). And just like the original, you can always opt to charge it with the included cord.

Along with being Prime-eligible, both versions have earned near-perfect ratings and thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Owners describe them as “worth every penny,” “best money I have ever spent,” and “life-changing.”

Given their popularity and impressive new prices, which are even cheaper than the Apple store’s current offerings, these AirPods deals are likely to move fast. Grab a pair now to ensure you get them on sale while they’re still in stock.