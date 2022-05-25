Amazon Dropped Early Memorial Day Deals (Better Than Its Competitors) on Apple AirPods
Grilling tools, patio furniture, and all kinds of summer entertaining essentials are marked down leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but it's also a surprisingly good time to upgrade your tech.
Several retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, are offering savings on Apple AirPods, but Amazon has the best deals going into this holiday weekend. Amazon's dropped early Memorial Day sales (there are over 10,000 deals), and all four Apple AirPods editions are discounted, including the popular Apple AirPods Pro and the newest Apple AirPods (3rd generation).
Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $118.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549)
The most reviewed version, the wired charging Apple AirPods, is also the most affordable. This option is currently 25 percent off and going for $119. These headphones are the most basic of the bunch, but don't let that deter you. They offer all of the features that made Apple AirPods a sensation, like a cord-free design, fast Bluetooth pairing, tappable on-ear controls, and in-case charging that can be used on the go.
The earbuds have earned 441,000 five-star ratings since their debut, and despite launching a few years ago, they're still receiving rave reviews. They've received 71 five-star reviews in the last week alone, and they're still one of Amazon's best-selling headphones overall. Owners call them the "best value" of the assortment and "simply amazing."
The brand's AirPods Pro are the next most reviewed, racking up 58,000 five-star ratings. This new style has a few more features than other versions, and they're currently 21 percent off, marked down to $197.
This sleek style boasts two listening modes, including active noise cancellation, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more custom fit thanks to the silicone tips in various sizes that are included. They also now come with MagSafe charging for faster wireless charging. And just like the original wired charging style, they offer speedy Bluetooth pairing and the other standard features. While they're a bit more of an investment, reviewers call the headphones "groundbreaking," "the absolute best AirPods yet," and "worth the money."
The newest version, the third generation Apple AirPods with 21,000 five-star ratings, comes with savings ahead of Memorial Day weekend, too. In fact, they're now $150, which is one of their lowest prices since launching.
This edition also offers MagSafe charging and a new shape that's contoured to better sit in your ear. The third generation is also sweat- and water-resistant, and it offers the longest battery life of the earbuds. Each charge powers the headphones for six hours, and users can get an additional 30 hours from the case. If you're looking for a version that offers a slew of the latest features, but doesn't cost quite as much as the AirPods Pro, this is the way to go.
And hidden among Amazon's early Memorial Day sales are even more Apple deals. Shoppers can get Apple Watches and iPads for less while these savings and supplies last. Apple tech is usually quick to go around popular shopping events, so these markdowns are likely to follow suit.
More Apple Deals
- Apple Watch SE (40mm), $249 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm), $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple iPad Mini, $409 (orig. $499)
- Apple iPad, $309 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749 (orig. $799)
If you're hoping to treat yourself, your dad, or a new grad to a pair of Apple AirPods (or another great gadget), now's the time to get them. Head to Amazon's hub of deals to shop the full array of offers, or start your shopping below.
