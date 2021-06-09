The Newest AirPods Max Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon - Weeks Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day may be a few weeks away, but the retailer has already been offering exclusive early deals for Prime members. There are tons of great discounts to take advantage of right now, from this $100 robot vacuum to Amazon's most popular smart plug (it's only $15 if you have a Prime account!), but one offer is currently outshining them all: Apple's newest AirPods are at their lowest price ever.
Yes, it's true: You can snag the latest AirPods in silver and sky blue for $520. Originally retailing at $550, their price tag has rarely dropped since launching in December 2020 according to CamelCamelCamel. In addition to the two colors on sale, the over-the-ear headphones come in three other colors, including green, pink, and space gray.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, Silver, $519.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
The AirPods Max are designed with a stainless steel headband that's wrapped in a "soft-to-the-touch" material and has a knit mesh feature for comfort, as well as memory foam ear cushions. They have active noise cancellation and a transparency mode if you prefer to listen to your surroundings. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left them a five-star rating, raving that they're comfortable, have amazing sound quality, are completely seamless when it comes to setup, and are generally "far superior" to similar headphones.
"If you reside in the Apple universe, these headphones are absolutely worth it," one shopper wrote. "The sound is fantastic across all genres of music. They project a wide soundstage and just the right amount of bass. I can listen to these for hours with great comfort and without my ears becoming sweaty. These premium headphones live up to the premium price."
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, Sky Blue, $519.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
Customers who compare the AirPods Max to other brands like Bose, Sony, and Jabra say that the headphones have a "luxury feel" and "superb quality" that "blows anything else… out of the water."
The best part? All three of Apple's older generation AirPods are on sale right now, too, including the AirPods Pro.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249); amazon.com
If we were you, we'd hop on this Apple AirPods Max deal as soon as possible - we have a feeling they won't stay marked down for long.
More Early Amazon Prime Day AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $129.98 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.99 (orig. $199)
