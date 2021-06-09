The Newest AirPods Max Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon - Weeks Before Prime Day

The AirPods Max are designed with a stainless steel headband that's wrapped in a "soft-to-the-touch" material and has a knit mesh feature for comfort, as well as memory foam ear cushions. They have active noise cancellation and a transparency mode if you prefer to listen to your surroundings. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have left them a five-star rating, raving that they're comfortable, have amazing sound quality, are completely seamless when it comes to setup, and are generally "far superior" to similar headphones.