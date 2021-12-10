Apple AirPods Are Quietly on Sale for $100 at Amazon (and Will Arrive Before Christmas)
Last-minute shoppers are in luck! There are still tons of gifts you can get on sale and in time for Christmas — even with supply chain issues and shipping delays.
Amazon quietly released big discounts on Apple AirPods, putting them at prices that rival Black Friday deals. While this offer lasts, the best-selling wired charging AirPods (2nd generation) are on sale for $100, which is 37 percent off and one of its best prices ever. And that's just the start.
Right now, Amazon has four editions of Apple AirPods in stock and on sale. The now-$100 second generation are the most affordable (and they come with the biggest discount), but shoppers can also get the new AirPods Pro, the new third-generation AirPods, and the AirPods Max headphones for less — and in time for Christmas.
The now-$100 AirPods are the most popular edition, and they're currently Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall. They've received more than 391,000 five-star ratings, and they come with all of the shopper-loved features that made AirPods famous.
This wired-charging version offers truly wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Their on-ear tappable controls make it easy to skip songs or take calls without pulling out your phone, and they can detect when they're in your ear, ensuring that your music or podcast pauses when you remove them.
While they don't offer active noise cancellation and only come in one size, many still prefer this model over the newer third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro. If you're after an incredible value, these are a "solid investment" and "well worth it," according to owners.
More Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169.98 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $478 (orig. $549)
All four versions have received rave reviews from shoppers, and they would all make great gifts. And since they're in stock and ready to ship, you can still snag a pair to put under the tree for a friend or family member this holiday season. Wrap up your gift shopping with these Apple AirPods deals, or head to Amazon's sale section to find even more presents that'll make it by Christmas.
