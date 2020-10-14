The Best AirPods Deal Amazon Has Ever Launched Ends in 8 Hours

Amazon marked down the popular AirPods to just $115 for Prime Day. Shoppers have been adding the limited-time deal to their carts in a frenzy since yesterday because it’s the lowest price the earbuds have been marked down to since Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. With over 145,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the first-gen AirPods are considered to be one of the most impressive earbuds on the market in terms of sound quality and design.