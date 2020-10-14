The Best AirPods Deal Amazon Has Ever Launched Ends in 8 Hours
This might be the one Prime Day discount you don’t want to miss
Amazon Prime Day is still in full swing, but not for long. All those amazing deals you’ve been eyeing on everything from robot vacuums to face masks will be ending tonight. One of the better deals we’ve seen is on the first-generation AirPods, which are both at their lowest price ever and the cheapest AirPods you can get right now — but the discount is only available for the next eight hours.
Amazon marked down the popular AirPods to just $115 for Prime Day. Shoppers have been adding the limited-time deal to their carts in a frenzy since yesterday because it’s the lowest price the earbuds have been marked down to since Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. With over 145,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the first-gen AirPods are considered to be one of the most impressive earbuds on the market in terms of sound quality and design.
If you’ve been thinking about getting them for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, now might just be the best time — once Prime Day is over, they’ll go back to their original $159 retail price.
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $114.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com
And if you’re looking for the newer versions, those happen to be discounted, too. You can snag the second generation for $150 and the latest noise-canceling model, the AirPods Pro, for $199 (which is also the lowest price they’ve ever been).
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $149.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Again — you only have the next eight hours left to hop on this deal. So get to it!
More Prime Day News:
- Bose’s Ultra Popular Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon
- These Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been on Amazon — Today Only
- 40 Amazing Electronics Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day — Including a LG Smart TV for $399 Off
- The 4 Apple iPad Deals That Are Likely to Sell Out Day One of Prime Day
- This $19 Echo Dot Deal Is Probably the Lowest You’ll Find It on Amazon for the Rest of the Year
- Shoppers Call One of Prime Day’s Top Sellers ‘the Best Robot Vacuum Ever’ — and It’s 44% Off for a Few More Hours
- The Best AirPods Deal Amazon Has Ever Launched Ends in 8 Hours
- Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Iconic Comfy Sneaker for Years — and It’s on Sale Until Midnight
- The Top 8 Furniture Deals to Shop Before Prime Day 2020 Ends