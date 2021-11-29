Apple AirPods Are Going for Some of Their Lowest Prices Ever Ahead of Cyber Monday
You don't have to wait to start saving! Amazon released its Cyber Monday deals early, and they include big discounts on one holiday gift that's likely to sell out before Christmas — Apple AirPods.
Apple AirPods tend to be a sought-after gift every holiday season and right now, shoppers can score big savings on several editions thanks to Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale. The new 2021 AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) are both discounted. And Amazon's latest deal on the second generation AirPods brings them down to $100, which is one of their best prices ever.
Early Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals:
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $429.99 (orig. $549)
Shoppers looking to get a pair of the top-rated earbuds at the lowest price possible should check out the now-$100 Apple AirPods (2nd generation), which are going for one of their cheapest prices to date. The popular headphones offer all of the features that made them famous, like truly wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, and tappable on-ear controls. They've earned more than 389,000 five-star ratings from reviewers, and unlike other Apple tech and electronics, they're still in stock — ensuring that you can still get them in time for the holiday season.
Those looking for a model with the latest features should go for the now-$170 AirPods Pro. This edition is Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall, and they've earned plenty of rave reviews from shoppers. This style was re-released in October with one big upgrade: MagSafe charging to ensure they wirelessly recharge fast and efficiently (just like the rest of Apple's newest products). Besides this enhancement, they still offer the features Apple fans loved, like a water- and sweat-resistant design, active noise cancellation, and a more custom fit thanks to the various silicone tips included.
The now-$150 Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are another new style that were released this fall that are currently on sale. They're more affordable than the Pro version, but they come with a few more features than the second generation, like a longer battery life, MagSafe charging, and a new shape that allows them to more comfortably sit in your ear. This new model is also currently in stock, making them another holiday gift option.
More Early Cyber Monday Apple Deals:
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $849 (orig. $899)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple Watch SE, $239 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379.99 (orig. $389.99)
There are even more Apple deals scattered throughout Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale, but given the brand's following and these compelling discounts, they're all likely to move fast. In fact, some products are already backordered and may not arrive in time for Christmas, so be sure to grab what you want before Cyber Monday officially begins — especially if you're hoping to get your gifts soon.
Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, from $429.99 (orig. $549); amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Are Going for Some of Their Lowest Prices Ever Ahead of Cyber Monday
- This Calming Donut Dog Bed 'Transforms' Anxious Pups, According to Pet Parents — and It's $24 for Cyber Monday
- A Best-Selling Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum with Over 14,600 Five-Star Ratings Is $188 Off Right Now
- Save Up to 60% on Comfy Best-Sellers from Hanes, Including a Sweatshirt with 83,000 Perfect Ratings