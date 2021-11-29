Apple AirPods Are Going for Some of Their Lowest Prices Ever Ahead of Cyber Monday

Shoppers looking to get a pair of the top-rated earbuds at the lowest price possible should check out the now-$100 Apple AirPods (2nd generation), which are going for one of their cheapest prices to date. The popular headphones offer all of the features that made them famous, like truly wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, and tappable on-ear controls. They've earned more than 389,000 five-star ratings from reviewers, and unlike other Apple tech and electronics, they're still in stock — ensuring that you can still get them in time for the holiday season.