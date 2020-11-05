Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Apple AirPods Are Just $99 on Amazon Right Now, Which Is Their Lowest Price Ever

You don’t have to wait several more weeks for Black Friday to roll around to start saving — and this epic Apple AirPods deal is proof.

Amazon just launched markdowns on all three Apple AirPods, including an epic $99 sale on the original wired charging case version. This impressive deal is the retailer’s lowest offer to date and even beats its previous Prime Day promotion, putting the headphones at risk of selling out fast. The wireless charging style and the newest Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale for a limited time.

Amazon’s Apple AirPods Deals:

The wired charging AirPods have earned over 16,600 five-star ratings and are officially the retailer’s best-selling earbuds overall, which makes this $99 deal even more compelling. With $60 in savings, now’s the best time to get the popular headphones on sale and ensure you’ll have them in time to gift for the holidays. AirPods have been one of the most popular gifts in recent years, and we have a feeling the demand will only be higher this year given the number of people working and schooling from home.

Each edition comes with slightly different features, however they all offer fast Bluetooth pairing, truly wireless listening, and up to 24 hours of battery life through their included carrying case with portable charging. While the $99 pair only offers corded charging, the now-$159 wireless style and Pro versions are both compatible with wireless charging pads.

Shoppers looking for all the latest features should go with the $219 AirPods Pro, which offer two listening modes (including active noise cancellation), an improved sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the various silicone tips included.

No matter which pair you have your eye on, you’ll want to move fast. Recent promotions have caused all three editions to sell out or become backordered, so be sure to place your order ASAP if you want to take advantage of these savings and beat the holiday rush.

