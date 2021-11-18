Hurry! Amazon Dropped 3 Early Black Friday Deals on Apple AirPods That Are Likely to Move Fast
In case you haven't heard: Black Friday sales are already happening! And Apple fans, AirPods are included.
Several editions of Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon as part of its release of early Black Friday deals. While some versions are already sold out, several are in stock and marked down. The wired charging Apple AirPods, the AirPods Max headphones, and the updated AirPods Pro are discounted and up to 25 percent off.
Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $439.99 (orig. $549)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159)
Shoppers looking to get one of the most recent editions on sale should go for the new AirPods Pro. Apple released this updated version last month, and they offer all of the best features of the older edition, plus MagSafe charging. And just like the last AirPods Pro, which racked up 229,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, they offer two listening modes (including noise cancelling), variously sized silicone tips for a more custom fit, and a water- and sweat-resistant design.
Those looking to get in at the lowest price should snag the wired charging Apple AirPods that are going for $119. The popular pair has also earned an impressive number of five-star ratings: over 387,000. And while they're a bit more basic than the Pro version, they still come with plenty of great features that made AirPods a hit with shoppers, like truly wireless listening, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and in-case charging that can be utilized on-the-go.
And finally, those who prefer the look and feel of over-ear headphones should check out the now-$440 AirPods Max. The wireless headphones come in five cool colors and feature comfortable memory foam cushions that make them easy to wear for extended periods.
More Early Black Friday Apple Deals:
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple Macbook Air Laptop, $899 (orig. $999)
These deals come just after the release of Apple's new $175 AirPods (3rd generation), which are also in stock and make for a great gift. Every year, at least one edition, if not several, become backordered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year is likely to be no different. In fact, these popular earbuds and headphones may be some of the first items to go on Black Friday, so if you want to get them while they're still in stock (and even better, on sale), now's the time to grab them. Start your shopping here or head to Amazon's Apple store to check out all of its early offers.
