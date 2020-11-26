Apple AirPods Pro Are at a Record-Low Price Right Now — Plus More Early Black Friday Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While droves of shoppers may not be rushing through brick and mortar store doors this Black Friday, you should still expect popular deals to sell out quickly. Thankfully, there are already tons of early sales happening this year, including markdowns on Apple AirPods.

Amazon launched not one, but three early Black Friday Apple AirPods deals. Every edition is currently marked down, including the newest AirPods Pro, which are now going for a record-low $169. The original wired charging version is also on sale and going for $119, which is 25 percent off its original price.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals

Thanks to these early offers, shoppers can save on the popular earbuds and ensure that they arrive in time for Christmas. Given their popularity and thousands of five-star ratings, they’re likely to be one of the most requested holiday gifts this year and may become backordered or even sell out.

The wired charging AirPods, which are the most affordable, are likely to be the first to go. The now-$119 Bluetooth earbuds are Amazon’s best-selling earbuds and headphones overall and come with all of the standard features that made them famous, like in-case charging, fast pairing, and truly wireless listening. Over 194,000 shoppers gave them a first-star rating, calling them “life-changing” and a “great value.”

The AirPods Pro, which come with all the latest features, are now going for one of their best prices to date. The $199 headphones are Amazon’s second best-selling earbuds overall and boast several new features, like active noise cancellation, a water- and sweat-resistant design, and interchangeable silicone tips for a more custom fit.

More Black Friday Apple Deals

Amazon has even more early Black Friday deals on top-rated Apple tech, including the brand’s iPads and Apple Watches. But don’t wait too long to grab these markdowns, or else you may miss savings on your preferred color, size, or edition.

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $169 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals