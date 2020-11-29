Amazon Dropped an Even Cheaper Apple AirPods Deal, but It’s Likely to Sell Out Before Cyber Monday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While Cyber Monday doesn’t technically kick off until tomorrow, Amazon already released tons of early deals — including discounted Apple AirPods that may sell out before then.

Following its impressive Black Friday offers, Amazon further reduced Apple’s wireless charging AirPods as part of its early Cyber Monday sale. The earbuds are now going for $139.98, which is their best price ever. The now-$110 wired charging style is also on sale, while the Apple AirPods Pro are sold out after dropping to their lowest price ever on Black Friday.

Early Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals

The 30-percent-off wireless charging AirPods, which have earned over 29,000 five-star ratings, are now cheaper than ever. The Prime-eligible earbuds come with shopper-loved features like fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging that you can utilize on-the-go, and truly wireless listening. This style is perfect for Apple fans who love the brand’s latest iPhones and other wireless charging devices. Simply throw them on top of any charging pad, and they’ll be powered up in an hour or less.

The more affordable wired charging AirPods are currently in stock and now going for $110. While they may be marked down even further on Cyber Monday, there’s a chance they could become backordered or sell out completely, like the Pro edition did on Black Friday.

Several sizes, colors, and editions of other popular Apple products, like certain iPads and Apple Watches, also sold out on Black Friday. Fortunately, Amazon still has a few of the most sought-after items still in stock or on backorder (these will ship out according to the dates in the product listings).

More Early Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Given Apple’s popularity, all of the brand’s gadgets are at risk of selling out before the holidays — especially ones that are on sale right now. Amazon has not revealed when these deals will expire, and some items may not be back in stock before Christmas arrives, so be sure to grab what you want ASAP.

