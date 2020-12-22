Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Has Apple AirPods on Sale and Available to Arrive in Time for Christmas

Calling all last-minute shoppers! Get ready to wrap up your holiday shopping in just a few clicks because this present is sure to impress everyone left on your list.

Amazon has Apple AirPods in stock and available to ship in time for Christmas. What’s more, they’re on sale! Both the original wired charging AirPods and the wireless charging style are marked down and qualify for free two-day Prime shipping for members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).

Amazon Apple AirPods Deals:

The brand’s most reviewed style, the now-$110 wired charging AirPods, are currently going for their Black Friday sale price with the additional $15 discount applied at checkout. The Bluetooth earbuds are Amazon’s best-selling headphones overall, earning over 229,000 five-star ratings. They come with all of the basic features loved by shoppers, like truly wireless listening, fast in-case charging, convenient on-ear controls, and incredibly fast Bluetooth pairing. Reviewers also find the audio quality impressive, calling them “an outstanding purchase.”

The wireless charging AirPods are also discounted and still available for the holidays. The now-$160 earbuds are 20 percent off and come with the same features as the wired charging style, plus a charging case that can be plugged in or powered via a charging pad just like Apple’s most recent iPhone models. While they cost a bit more, this edition is sure to delight Apple fans who love their other wireless charging devices.

AirPods Pro, the newest edition, are also going for a special price right now. While they’re currently backordered and won’t ship until the end of the month, shoppers can get in on these savings and snag them for under $200 while this deal lasts.

Given the thousands of praise-filled reviews that every style has received, you can’t go wrong. All three are sure to be a hit with recipients and we have a feeling your wallet will appreciate these AirPods deals, too.

