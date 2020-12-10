Apple AirPods Are Finally Back in Stock on Amazon — and They're on Sale Again

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With Christmas just around the corner, now’s the time to wrap up your holiday shopping. Thankfully, there are a few last-minute sales that will help you save on coveted Apple tech.

Amazon restocked and marked down Apple AirPods just in time for the holidays. The retailer dropped three new AirPods deals, including the Pro edition for just $199. The most affordable edition, the wired charging style, is available to ship in time for Christmas and on sale for $129.

Apple AirPods Deals:

The top-rated wireless earbuds were wildly popular during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and some styles even sold out completely. The wireless charging version is set to come back in stock in January, while the Pro edition is scheduled to ship out on December 18. And while you may have to wait a bit longer to get the headphones, you can still get in on these savings by placing an order now.

Shoppers who want to snag a pair in time for Christmas can get the most-reviewed style, the wired charging AirPods, for 20 percent off. The now-$129 earbuds are Amazon’s best-selling headphones overall and have earned an astonishing number of five-star ratings (over 211,000), ensuring they’ll be a hit with pretty much everyone on your holiday shopping list.

All three versions have racked up thousands of praise-filled reviews, and with discounts like these, they’re at risk of selling out once again. This may be your last chance to get them on sale and in time for Santa’s big day.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $128.98 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $159.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com

