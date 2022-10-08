Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is right around the corner — but that doesn't mean you have to wait to score seriously good discounts. In fact, multiple retailers are offering the best deal on Apple AirPods that we've seen in awhile, bringing the price down to just $90.

The second generation Apple AirPods provide up to 24 hours of total listening time thanks to the included charging case, which keeps the earbuds powered up while you're not using them. On a single charge, you'll be able to listen to your favorite music and podcasts for a whopping five hours. With the built-in H1 chip, the headphones deliver crisp, clear sound, so you won't miss a single word or note. Plus, you can take calls directly through the headphones.

And connecting them to your device couldn't be easier. Just take the AirPods out of the charging case, slip them into your ears, and they'll automatically connect to your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple TV. You can even engage Apple's voice assistant by simply saying "Hey, Siri," which will allow you to compose text messages and send hands-free messages. Plus, you can switch or pause songs by tapping the headphones once or twice rather than reaching for your phone to do it manually.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com and target.com

It's no surprise that these AirPods have racked up over 475,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with shoppers noting in reviews that they're "worth every penny and then some" and the "perfect earbud." One user said, "When listening to music or podcasts it feels like I have in AirPod Pros," while another added: "Battery life is unbelievable!"

A third five-star reviewer explained that they had tested out different headphones in order to save money, but "they either did not fit my ears, did not stay in, or did not cancel the noise." So they finally "bit the bullet" and bought these AirPods. They wrote: "They are well worth the extra money. Great fit, great sound, and great noise canceling. I have learned my lesson."

The same AirPods are also on sale at Target, marked down a whopping 31 percent off. But this Target deal is only guaranteed to last through Saturday, so you'll want to make sure you check out as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the discount.

Act fast and head to Amazon or Target to snag these Apple AirPods while they're up to 43 percent and under $100!

