Apple AirPods Are Going for Their Lowest Price Ever at Amazon This Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals are officially underway, and they include some pretty epic offers on Apple AirPods.
This Black Friday, Amazon has huge deals on several Apple AirPods, including the new 2021 third generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max headphones. The most affordable offer applies to the wired charging Apple AirPods, which are marked down to $99.99, while some of the other styles come with savings up to 37 percent.
Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $99.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Max, from $439.99 (orig. $549)
Amazon put the new 2021 Apple AirPods (third generation) on sale for the first time ever in honor of Black Friday. This edition was released last month, and they're sure to be a hot holiday gift this year. Their predecessor earned 389,000 five-star ratings, and given the various upgrades they now come with, they're bound to be a hit with shoppers, too. This new version offers a longer-lasting battery, MagSafe charging, an improved listening experience, and a new contoured shape that allows them to sit more comfortably and snuggly in your ear. They're also sweat- and water-resistant now, too. And while supplies last, they're going for $150.
Another impressive offer applies to Apple's AirPods Pro, another newly released style that hit the market in October. The improved AirPods come with MagSafe charging, ensuring that they properly align with wireless chargers and power up faster than before. The incredibly popular earbuds offer a few features you won't find in other styles, including active noise cancellation. And they're marked down to $169.99.
Shoppers that prefer over-ear headphones can get Apple's version, the AirPods Max, with record-breaking savings. The noise-cancelling headphones with memory foam cushions are going for as little as $439.99. And those looking to get a pair of AirPods at the most affordable price possible can snag the original wired charging style for just $99.99.
These four AirPods deals are just a few of the many Apple sales happening at Amazon this Black Friday. The brand's various iPads, Apple Watches, and Macbook laptops are also going for some incredible prices ahead of the holiday season.
More Black Friday Apple Deals:
- Apple Watch SE, $219 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379.99 (orig. $399)
- Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $849.99 (orig. $849.99)
Apple AirPods always tend to sell out around Black Friday and are often gone before Cyber Monday arrives, so if you're hoping to receive or gift a pair this holiday season, you better grab them now — especially if you're hoping to snag them on sale!
