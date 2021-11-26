Apple AirPods Are Going for Their Lowest Price Ever at Amazon This Black Friday

Amazon put the new 2021 Apple AirPods (third generation) on sale for the first time ever in honor of Black Friday. This edition was released last month, and they're sure to be a hot holiday gift this year. Their predecessor earned 389,000 five-star ratings, and given the various upgrades they now come with, they're bound to be a hit with shoppers, too. This new version offers a longer-lasting battery, MagSafe charging, an improved listening experience, and a new contoured shape that allows them to sit more comfortably and snuggly in your ear. They're also sweat- and water-resistant now, too. And while supplies last, they're going for $150.