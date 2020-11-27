Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Black Friday Prices on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The wait is over! Black Friday markdowns are here, and they include some pretty impressive savings on Apple AirPods, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to score these savings.

Amazon launched three epic Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods, including the brand’s newest AirPods Pro for $169.99, which is their best price to date. The wireless charging AirPods are also on sale for $149.99 while the wired charging edition is going for as little as $109.99. Given their popularity, these markdowns are likely to sell out quickly.

Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals:

With many people working or schooling from home, the wireless Bluetooth earbuds are likely to be highly sought-after holiday gifts this year. And though they all offer slightly different capabilities and features, every version has racked up thousands of five-star reviews from shoppers.

Those looking for the most affordable option should go with the wired charging Apple AirPods, which are Apple’s most reviewed edition. They offer all of the basic features, like fast Bluetooth pairing, truly wireless listening, up to 24 hours of battery life, on-the-go charging, and impressive audio quality, at a more attractive price point. They typically go for $159, but right now, you can snag them for 31 percent off.

Shoppers looking for the absolute latest and greatest features should scoop up the now-$170 AirPods Pro. This newer version boasts an upgraded sweat- and water-resistant design as well as a more custom fit thanks to the array of silicone tips included. What’s more, they offer two listening modes, including active noise cancellation, for an improved audio experience.

And these AirPods deals are just a few of the many Apple markdowns you can score this Black Friday. Amazon is also offering discounts on the brand’s 2020 iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Older editions of these popular gadgets are going for some pretty incredible prices, too.

More Black Friday Apple Deals:

Given their popularity and these impressive Black Friday offers, AirPods are all at risk of selling out fast. And it may be difficult to find them in stock closer to the holidays, so if you want to save and ensure you can gift them this holiday season, now’s the time to add them to your cart.

