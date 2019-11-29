You Can Get Apple AirPods for Just $129 on Amazon This Black Friday

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for the best deals and sales on Apple’s AirPods this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, get ready because there isn’t just one or two great ones to shop, but many!

Shoppers can get all three Apple AirPods models — the original, the wireless charging, and the new AirPods Pro — on sale on Amazon this Black Friday. With savings up to nearly 20 percent off their usual price tags, it’s officially one of the best times of the year to invest in the popular wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Black Friday Sales on Amazon:

While anyone can shop these Amazon deals, which are part of the retailer’s massive Black Friday sale, only Prime members will get free two-day shipping — though anyone can score this Prime perk (and gain access to tons of member-only sales) by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

If you’re not sure which model to go with, here’s a quick breakdown: All three AirPods quickly connect to your phone and other devices through Bluetooth, allowing you to stream entertainment, listen to music, and make phone calls cord-free. Each version also features on-touch controls that allow you to turn up the volume or skip a track with just a quick tap, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a case that charges on the go.

Those looking to cut out all cords should go for the $154.99 AirPods that come with a wireless charging case, while those who want even more upgraded features — active noise cancellation, customizable fit, and a sweat- and water-resistant design — should opt for the latest $234.98 Pro version. If the idea of simply listening to music and making calls untethered is enough to excite you, then the $129 originals are probably the right choice for you.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.98 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Given their popularity and these impressive discounts, there’s a chance one or all of the Apple AirPods may sell out, so you better snag them on sale while they’re still in stock. If you miss your chance to grab a pair, you may be still able to scoop them up at a discount from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

