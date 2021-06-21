Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Prime Day Prices on Amazon
Amazon has a record number of deals this Prime Day, including some of its best Apple AirPods sales to date.
All four Apple AirPods editions are discounted for Prime Day 2021, and savings are as steep as 24 percent. While these offers last, shoppers can get the retailer's best-selling AirPods Pro for $190 while the most-reviewed edition, the wired charging AirPods, are going for as little as $120. And for the first time ever, Amazon's Prime Day event includes savings on the brand's newest addition to its headphone lineup, the AirPods Max.
Amazon Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Apple AirPods Max, $529.98 (orig. $549)
Given the popularity of these headphones, all four deals are expected to move quickly - especially the AirPods Pro, which are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall. The Pro edition has received over 174,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love their many new features. Just like previous versions, they offer fast Bluetooth pairing, in-case charging, more than 24 hours of battery power, and truly wireless listening. But this model also boasts a new sweat- and water-resistant design, an improved and more customizable fit, and noise cancellation.
Those looking to get in at the best price possible should go for the now-$120 wired charging AirPods, which have earned 346,000 five-star ratings and are the retailer's second best-selling headphones overall. This style comes with all of the basic features that made AirPods such a sought-after gadget, like on-the-go charging, tappable on-ear controls, and automatic Bluetooth pairing that takes just seconds. And if you're willing to spend just a bit more, you can get the wireless charging edition, which are charging pad-compatible, for $150.
And for the first time ever, Amazon included the Apple AirPods Max, in its Prime Day extravaganza. The wireless on-ear headphones just launched last year and feature comfortable memory foam ear cushions, quick device pairing, and incredible audio quality. They also offer two listening modes: active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that allows some environmental sounds for safety (like car horns and traffic). And unlike other AirPods, these come in five colors, including silver, gray, blue, pink, and green.
There are over 2 million Prime Day deals to shop this year, but if previous sales are any indication, these AirPods markdowns are going to be some of the most sought after, and will likely become backordered - or sell out completely. Shop them below and be sure to checkout ASAP to ensure you can get in on these low prices.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $149.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, from 529.98 (orig. $549); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals - Including a Designer Handbag for 60% Off
- Apple AirPods Are Going for Record-Low Prime Day Prices on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Day 2021 Has Over 2 Million Deals This Year - Here Are the Best 60
- PSA: The Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand Podiatrists Love Dropped Its Prime Day Sale Early