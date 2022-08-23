Prices on All Apple AirPods Just Went Down at Amazon

You don't have to wait for a big sale like Black Friday or Cyber Monday to roll around to score impressive savings on electronics.

Amazon just released new deals on all four editions of Apple AirPods — right on time for back-to-school shopping. Several, like the now-$100 second generation Apple AirPods, are going for some of their lowest prices ever. While these sales last, shoppers can save as much as 37 percent on the best-selling earbuds and headphones.

Apple AirPods Deals

The best deal at the moment applies to the Apple AirPods (second generation), which are the most reviewed of the series. They've earned more than 464,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and a near-perfect score overall. Despite launching years ago, they are still racking up rave reviews from shoppers. This month, buyers have called them "awesome" and a "great value." One even called them "one of the best purchases I have made."

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

The second generation earbuds, which are the most affordable of the assortment, are now 37 percent off and going for $100. They come with all of the features that made AirPods popular when they debuted, like fast Bluetooth pairing, truly wireless listening, tappable on-ear controls, and a handy case that provides on-the-go charging.

This style offers up to five hours of listening on a single charge and more than 24 hours of power with the charging case. They've received high ratings for their sound quality, easy setup, battery life, and overall value.

Apple AirPods Pro also have a steep discount thanks to these new deals. The Pros are now 28 percent off and marked down to $180. They've received 91,000 five-star ratings, and they are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall, beating out thousands of other styles.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $179.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

This version has also been around for a couple of years, but Apple quietly relaunched it last year with one big upgrade: MagSafe charging. Now that it has the brand's best and fastest charging technology, it has all of the latest features offered in AirPods.

Unlike some of the other editions, AirPods Pro come with all of the basic features, plus spatial audio, a sweat- and water-resistant design, and a more customizable fit thanks to the included silicone tips that come in various sizes. Plus, they also feature two listening modes: a transparency mode that lets in environmental sounds (like car horns) and active noise cancellation.

For those interested in something that falls in between, there's the newest third generation Apple AirPods. They're not as pricey as the Pro edition, but they come with a few more bells and whistles than the second generation. They're now on sale for $150, which is one of their lowest prices since launching last year.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179); amazon.com

The third generation earbuds have racked up 26,000 five-star ratings and high scores for their battery life and sound quality. Just like the Pros, they come with spatial audio for a more immersive sound experience. And they offer the longest battery life on a single charge of the earbuds styles, beating both the AirPods Pro and the second generation model. Their case also offers 30 hours of power, again surpassing what others offer.

Users who prefer headphones over earbuds are also in luck because the AirPods Max are on sale for $479. The over-ear headphones come with several neat features, and they've received 2,900 five-star ratings.

The AirPods Max come with spatial audio and two listening modes, including noise canceling, just like the Pro. But only this style comes in five colors and offers 20 hours of listening on a single charge. The headphones are also the only edition to offer incredibly comfortable memory foam ear cushions, making them a great option for anyone who plans to use them for long stretches of time.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549); amazon.com

All of Apple's AirPods have received stellar reviews from Amazon shoppers, so you can't go wrong no matter which you choose. But considering AirPods' popularity and huge fan following, these deals may move fast. There's no word on how long these savings will last, so start your shopping below, then head to Amazon's Apple store to see what else is on sale.

