No Joke, Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99 at Amazon Today

Those looking to get in at the lowest price possible should consider the now-$99 second generation AirPods. The wired charging style offers all of the basic features that made AirPods famous, like on-ear tappable controls, in-case charging, truly wireless listening, and fast Bluetooth pairing. They've received over 427,000 five-star ratings, and they continue to be popular with shoppers despite launching a few years ago. Recent buyers call them "the best on the market" and say the "sound quality is awesome."