No Joke, Apple AirPods Are on Sale for $99 at Amazon Today
No, it's not Black Friday or Prime Day, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping some epic savings on Apple AirPods.
Amazon launched new deals on all four editions of Apple AirPods. The wired charging AirPods now come with a steep 38 percent discount, marking them down to $99, while the Apple AirPods Pro are 30 percent off and going for $174. These put both editions at some of their best prices ever.
Those looking to get in at the lowest price possible should consider the now-$99 second generation AirPods. The wired charging style offers all of the basic features that made AirPods famous, like on-ear tappable controls, in-case charging, truly wireless listening, and fast Bluetooth pairing. They've received over 427,000 five-star ratings, and they continue to be popular with shoppers despite launching a few years ago. Recent buyers call them "the best on the market" and say the "sound quality is awesome."
The now-$174 AirPods Pro are perfect for those who are willing to spend a bit more for all of the latest features. This wireless charging style offers all of the features listed above, plus two listening modes (including active noise cancellation), a new sweat- and water-resistant design, and a fresh shape that comes with silicone tips to help them fit a bit more comfortably. They've earned more than 42,000 five-star ratings.
Shoppers can also score savings on the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are now $479. And the newest addition to the lineup, the Apple AirPods (3rd generation), are going for $170. Though these offers aren't quite as impressive as the others, they'll still help you save on Apple's popular tech.
Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $169.98 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $174 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $478.99 (orig. $549)
Amazon hasn't revealed how long these Apple AirPods deals will last, but big discounts like this never last for long. They may sell out before these savings expire, and given the reputation and fan following Apple has achieved, these are likely to go quickly.
