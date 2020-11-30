Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This may be your last chance to get them on sale before Christmas

Apple AirPods Deals Are Still in Stock at Amazon for Cyber Monday, But Don't Expect Them to Last

The holidays are just a few weeks away and if you’re hoping to get a pair of Apple AirPods in time, you’ll have to order them ASAP. Thankfully, Amazon still has two editions in stock and even better, they’re on sale for Cyber Monday.

Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sale includes two Apple AirPods deals, which are bound to move quickly like its Black Friday markdowns. The wired charging AirPods are marked down to $110, and the wireless charging style is also still in stock and discounted. They're going for $140, which is their best price to date.

Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals:

While the Pro edition is no longer in stock following the release of Amazon’s impressive Black Friday offer (they were going for their lowest price ever), these two Prime-eligible styles are still available. If previous Prime Day and Black Friday sales are any indication, both deals are at high risk of selling out before the day is over.

Shoppers looking for the most affordable offer should go for the wired charging version, which is now 31 percent off. This best-selling style has earned over 199,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers and comes with all of the basic features, like in-case charging, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tap controls, and truly wireless listening.

It’s also a great time to get the now-$140 wireless charging AirPods, which are officially at their lowest price ever. This version comes with everything shoppers love about the more basic earbuds, plus the fast wireless charging you’ll find in Apple’s latest iPhones.

More Cyber Monday Apple Deals

There are even more Apple savings to take advantage of this Cyber Monday. Though many popular products are backordered following Amazon’s Black Friday event, shoppers can still snag select colors, sizes, and editions on sale at the retailer. No matter what you’re eyeing, you’ll want to place your order soon to ensure you can get in on these savings.

