Apple AirPods Deals Are Still in Stock at Amazon for Cyber Monday, But Don't Expect Them to Last
This may be your last chance to get them on sale before Christmas
The holidays are just a few weeks away and if you’re hoping to get a pair of Apple AirPods in time, you’ll have to order them ASAP. Thankfully, Amazon still has two editions in stock and even better, they’re on sale for Cyber Monday.
Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sale includes two Apple AirPods deals, which are bound to move quickly like its Black Friday markdowns. The wired charging AirPods are marked down to $110, and the wireless charging style is also still in stock and discounted. They're going for $140, which is their best price to date.
Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals:
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $139.98 (orig. $199)
While the Pro edition is no longer in stock following the release of Amazon’s impressive Black Friday offer (they were going for their lowest price ever), these two Prime-eligible styles are still available. If previous Prime Day and Black Friday sales are any indication, both deals are at high risk of selling out before the day is over.
Shoppers looking for the most affordable offer should go for the wired charging version, which is now 31 percent off. This best-selling style has earned over 199,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers and comes with all of the basic features, like in-case charging, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tap controls, and truly wireless listening.
It’s also a great time to get the now-$140 wireless charging AirPods, which are officially at their lowest price ever. This version comes with everything shoppers love about the more basic earbuds, plus the fast wireless charging you’ll find in Apple’s latest iPhones.
More Cyber Monday Apple Deals
- Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case, $69 (was $79)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $179 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $329.98 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $949.99 at checkout (orig. $1,099)
There are even more Apple savings to take advantage of this Cyber Monday. Though many popular products are backordered following Amazon’s Black Friday event, shoppers can still snag select colors, sizes, and editions on sale at the retailer. No matter what you’re eyeing, you’ll want to place your order soon to ensure you can get in on these savings.
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wireless Charging), $139.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday — Shop the 20 Best Deals Out of 1,000+ Discounts
- Target’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Already Live with Incredible Deals on Dyson, Bose, Apple, and More
- 25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 This Cyber Monday
- Toshiba’s Smart HD TV Is Just $120 for Cyber Monday — Plus More TVs Under $300
- Missed Black Friday? These Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals Are Still in Stock
- Amazon Has 6 Dyson Deals Left in Stock for Cyber Monday — Including $100 Off Popular Stick Vacuum Cleaners
- Hurry! There Are Only 3 Apple Watch Deals Left on Amazon for Cyber Monday
- The Nintendo Switch Lite Is Back in Stock for Cyber Monday — Plus 27 More Unreal Deals
- This Cordless Dyson Is Under $255 for Cyber Monday — Plus 14 Unreal Vacuum Deals on Amazon