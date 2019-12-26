You Can Shop Apple AirPods, Watches, and More for Way Less During These After-Christmas Sales

Image zoom Walmart

It’s beginning to look a lot like after-Christmas sales, every site you go — including markdowns on the latest Apple products that you may not have been gifted this year despite your pleas to Santa.

If you’re looking to put some new gift cards to good use, AirPods, iPhones, Macbooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches are on sale on Amazon and Walmart now that it’s the day after Christmas. You can shop AirPods for $30 less than their usual price and iPhones for as low as $99 today, so there’s no better time to stock up on new tech to step into the new year ready to achieve your resolutions.

Pick up an Apple Watch for nearly 30 percent less, and you’ll be set to track your workouts and monitor your health as easily as you can stream the music or podcast you need to stay motivated. If you’re looking to buckle down and focus on your career in 2020, picking up an iMac or Macbook Air for hundreds off could help set you up for success. You can even get a $300 Walmart gift card when you activate a new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or XS.

Whatever your tech needs are at the moment, these after-Christmas sales on Apple devices are not to be missed. Scroll through the top discounts on AirPods, Apple Watches, computers, and more below. (Note: Prices may differ depending on your location.)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $169 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Apple iPhone 6S Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB in Space Gray, $99 (orig. $299); walmart.com

13-Inch Apple MacBook Air

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! 13-Inch Apple MacBook Air, $699.95 (orig. $999); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 4

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm), $599 (orig. $849); amazon.com

Apple iMac

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple iMac, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

