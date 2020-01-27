Amazon’s Best-Selling Wireless Phone Charger Is Only $8 Right Now

Amazon

While a smartphone might be indispensable in this digital age, a phone charger is even more important. After all, what good does a phone do if it’s out of power? But having to plug and unplug your phone to charge it can be a small everyday hassle, which is where wireless phone chargers come in. These charging pads allows you to drop your phone, pick it up, and go.

Among all the wireless portable phone charger pads that are sold on Amazon, Anker’s 10W Max Wireless PowerWave Pad Charger has been crowned the number one best-seller in its category. Thousands of reviewers have been raving about this tiny charger pad, which is thin enough to fit in your pocket, and the best news? You can get it for just $8 right now.

This wireless pad not only charges phones, but it also powers up other Qi-enabled devices — a.k.a. wireless charging gadgets such as smartwatches. All you have to do is plug the charging pad into a USB adapter that has an input voltage higher than 5V/2A (like Anker’s PowerPort+ 1 USB adapter), and place your phone on the pad to start charging. Its side indicator will show whether it’s charging your device properly, and there’s no need to remove your phone case as long it’s less than five millimeters thick (just be sure to remove any grips and stands, as well as any metallic attachments like credit cards in sleeves).

Like Anker’s incredibly popular Bluetooth portable speaker, this charging pad has garnered impressive reviews, and while it’s normally affordably priced at $12, its black version is currently discounted by 29 percent off. With this convenient charging pad, you can finally stop fumbling in the dark for your charger and ditch annoyingly tangled cables for good.

