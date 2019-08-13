Forget AirPods — You Can Get These Top-Rated Anker Earbuds on Sale for $40 Right Now

Image zoom

If you love the idea of a cord-free commute or workout, but don’t love the expensive price tags associated with most wireless earbuds, this deal has your name written all over it.

Anker’s Liberty Neo wireless Bluetooth earbuds are currently 33 percent off and going for just $40. Like other higher-end earphones on the market, the lightweight alternatives make it easy to take phone calls and listen to music sans cords, but cost a fraction of the price.

Buy It! Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

The noise-cancelling earbuds are a big hit with shoppers, with many raving about their affordable price point, top-notch sound quality, comfortable fit, and instant Bluetooth connectivity. The inexpensive set has already racked up an impressive 4.0-star rating on Amazon and fans of the brand aren’t surprised.

“I’ve always been a fan of Anker/Soundcore ever since I purchased their power banks,” one reviewer wrote. “They always make spectacular products at a reasonable price and they have an amazing customer service team. The sound quality is pretty great for being so affordable. I’d say they sound about as good as any $150 pair of true wireless earbuds you could find.”

“I own a ton of Anker products — speakers, power banks, and USB cables — and they’ve never let me down,” another chimed in. “I’ve been looking for some wireless in earbuds — I’ve bought about 10 of them from different brands and have returned all of them, but these [are] amazing. Powerful, phenomenal sound. I’m super impressed.”

The Bluetooth earbuds, which run for 3.5 hours, come with a charging case that can be used on-the-go and provides an additional nine hours of battery life. And with built-in magnets that keep the buds in place, you won’t worry about losing or dropping them.

While many use the buds for everyday streaming and entertainment, owners love the lightweight and sweatproof earbuds for working out, too. Their “SweatGuard” protection, which creates a watertight seal, protects them from perspiration as well as rain. Anker’s exclusive “GripFit” also ensures they’ll stay in place while you move.

Reviewers also love their minimalist look and sleek profile, which is designed to comfortably fit all sorts of ear shapes. And unlike some more expensive wireless earbuds on the market, which are one-size-fits-all, each Anker set also comes with a range of EarTips and EarWings for a more custom fit.

Shoppers looking for even sharper sound or a longer battery life can grab the brand’s slightly more expensive (though also affordable) $80 Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones, which also features two built-in, noise-cancelling microphones for even clearer phone calls. While they’re not currently on sale, Prime members can score a retailer-exclusive $10 coupon featured in the product listing.

There’s no word on how long either of these promotions will last, so you better grab a pair of the Anker earbuds before these deals end. And with Amazon’s free Prime shipping, your new cord-free life is just a day or two away from beginning.