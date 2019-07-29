Image zoom

If you’re in need of a Bluetooth speaker, Amazon shoppers say look no further than this little piece of audio dynamite that’s currently on sale.

The most reviewed Anker Bluetooth speaker on Amazon is currently discounted for Prime members. For a limited time, members can score an exclusive 18 percent off with this special coupon featured in the listing, bringing the 4.5-star speaker down to just $22. (Just check the box that reads “Save an extra $5.00 when you apply this coupon.”) And don’t fret — non-members can also get access to the special markdown by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Image zoom

Buy It! Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

The popular Soundcore speaker has racked up over 10,000 five-star reviews, with everyone from audiophiles to everyday listeners praising its high-quality sound and portable design. But that’s not all. Reviewers also love its 24-hour battery life, easy Bluetooth pairing, light weight, and affordable price point, calling it “the best bang for your buck.”

The sleek piece comes in three colors — black, blue, and red — and features a minimalist design, so it can fit in anywhere. Reviewers use it everywhere from their bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, and often take it with them to the beach and park, too.

Thanks to its many features, it’s one of the brand’s top-rated speakers and Amazon’s Choice. What’s even more impressive — fans say it outperforms speakers that cost hundreds of dollars from competitors.

“I spent about $250 on a speaker last year and it is only marginally better sounding, and maybe just a little louder than this Anker speaker,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s also about three times as big and has a 12 hour battery life, as opposed to the Anker’s 24. This is probably the best value I have even seen in a Bluetooth speaker. I just wish I would have found this before spending tons of money on others.”

“I have got to tell you that this Anker speaker is unbelievable,” another reviewer chimed in. “It is truly amazing how much quality sound comes out of this compact size unit. I was very involved in audio retail sales, so I do know when something sounds good, and this speaker is a little dynamo! I have heard less from speakers over three times the price. The highs are crisp and the bass is not muddy at all. If you really want the biggest bang for you hard earned dollars then I would not wait, you will not be disappointed in the rich and accurate sound here.”

There are even more coupons hiding in tons of Anker products on Amazon — including its lightweight external power bank with over 11,000 five-star reviews and its wireless charging pad with over 1,000 perfect reviews, making now the perfect time to stock your home with all the new tech pieces you need. Just be sure to grab the top-rated speaker and whatever else you need before these deals sell out!