Amazon Just Floored Us With These TV Deals for Memorial Day — They’re Going to Go Fast

While kitchen appliances and discounted mattresses tend to get all the buzz when it comes to Memorial Day sales, it’s also a great time to save on tech, devices, and electronics — especially televisions — and you’ll find some of the best early deals on Amazon.

The retailer just launched a massive sale, which includes up to 30 percent off some of its best-selling and most popular televisions from brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and the popular, budget-friendly TCL line. With discounts that will save you $100 and in some cases, much more, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a new and impressive system.

The sale also includes discounts on top-rated models in a large range of sizes, so you can find one that best suits your space. And with all the latest features, like voice-controlled remotes, Alexa and smart home integration, HDR-compatible screens, and 4K picture quality, you’re bound to find one that meets every requirement on your checklist.

Prime members (or those who sign up for a free, 30-day trial) will save even more by scoring free shipping on these marked down televisions, but you’ll have to move quickly because we have a feeling these will go fast. Here are some of the best television deals that have already launched ahead of the holiday weekend.

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Amazon

This affordable large screen television features built-in Roku access, allowing you to stream your favorite shows and programs, an easy-to-use menu and remote, and built-in WiFi for fast streaming in HD. It’s no wonder it’s the retailer’s #1 best-selling television right now. Amazon shoppers love its high-quality picture, range of sizes, and sleek design. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s currently 40 percent off and marked down to just $180.

Buy It! TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019), $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 55” LED 4K UHD The Frame Smart TV 2018

Amazon

If you’re going to shell out the money for a new television, it should be a showstopper — and this stunner is just that. This high-end Samsung television, which is 35 percent off, features all of the latest capabilities you’ll find in modern televisions (4K resolution, HD picture quality, smart TV streaming), plus a gorgeous frame and face that showcases the artwork of your choosing when it’s not in use.

Buy It! Samsung Flat 55” LED 4K UHD The Frame Smart TV 2018, $1,297.99 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition

Amazon

It’s really no surprise that this 50-inch Fire TV edition from Toshiba, which has racked up over 2,700 five-star reviews, holds the top spot as Amazon’s most-wished for television. This LED piece features built-in Fire TV that provides access to all of the most popular streaming and entertainment platforms. It also comes with a voice-controlled remote connecting you and your other smart home devices with Alexa. Shoppers also love its quick and easy setup and impressive picture quality.

Buy It! Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition, $299.99 (orig. $380); amazon.com

Insignia 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition

Amazon

Another Amazon best-seller, this 39-inch smart LED television from Insignia is currently a steal at just $150. The HD television comes with a voice-controlled remote that’s powered by Alexa, allowing you to queue up your television and use your other smart homes devices hands-free.

Buy It! Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition, $149.99 (orig. $230); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV

Amazon

If you’re a Samsung fan who doesn’t want to drop over $1,000 on a television, this marked down beauty is for you. The super slick smart TV is another one of Amazon’s “most wished-for” televisions, which features an incredibly vibrant picture thanks to its 4K UHD processor. And its smart TV capabilities ensure you can watch all of your favorite programs across platforms in one central spot.

Buy It! Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com