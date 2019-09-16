Amazon’s Secret Sale on Echo Devices Will Save You 40% — but Only If You’re a Student

Image zoom Amazon

There are plenty of ways to score massive discounts on Amazon’s best-selling devices beyond Prime Day and Black Friday — including this special sale just for students.

Shoppers with Prime Student accounts (or anyone who signs up for a free six-month trial with a valid student email address) can get Amazon’s Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Input, and its latest Echo Show 5 for 40 percent off. With savings up to $92 off, it’s an excellent time to stock up on the retailer’s popular smart home gadgets and speakers.

Prime Student Exclusive Echo Device Deals on Amazon

While anyone can get the popular devices marked down with special promotions throughout the year (often without a Prime membership), the impressive 40 percent off discount is reserved solely for Prime students and will only be around for a short while. Simply add the devices to your cart and apply the PLUS40 promo code during checkout (just be sure you’re signed into your student account).

Each device comes with a variety of features, but you’ll find similarities in their capabilities. Each one connects you with Alexa, comes with high-quality speakers for streaming music and entertainment, and works as a smart home hub, allowing you to connect and operate other devices. The Echo Show and Echo Spot also include cameras for making video calls and screens for watching videos.

Ready to treat upgrade your space with a new speaker or smart gadget? Here are all of the devices included in Amazon’s new device sale now through October 1.

Echo Dot

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Dot, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com

Echo Spot

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Spot, $77.99 (orig. $129.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com

Echo Show

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Show, $137.99 (orig. $229.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com

Echo Plus

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Plus, $89.99 (orig. $149.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com

Echo Input

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Input, $20.99 (orig. $34.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com

Echo Show 5

Image zoom Amazon

Echo Show 5, $53.99 (orig. $89.99) with code PLUS40; amazon.com