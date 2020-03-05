Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save on These Wireless Earbuds That Are ‘Great Alternatives’ to AirPods

Prices start at just $26

By Christina Butan
March 05, 2020 06:30 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is the place to go for high-quality (and affordable) wireless earbuds. Shoppers are flocking to the site to buy earbuds like these that are considered “major competitors” and “great alternatives” to AirPods but are only a fraction of the cost. And right now, Amazon is slashing their prices even further — but only for Prime members.

Thanks to the site’s Just for Prime deals, you can find exclusive discounts that can only be taken advantage of with a Prime membership. Included in the deals are several popular earbuds that shoppers rave are “superb” and “great sounding… without breaking the bank.”

Here are five pairs of earbuds Prime members can shop at a discount right now:

These Just for Prime earbuds cost as little as $26 right now — and you won’t find any over $38. Plus, a majority of them have hundreds or even thousands of five-star reviews.

Shoppers highly recommend the Conico Wireless Earbuds for their “balanced sound with a little extra in the bass department.” One shopper was so impressed by their comfy fit, microphone quality, and battery life, he said he’d “take them over AirPods any day.” 

Amazon

Buy It! Conico Wireless Earbuds, $37.25 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

In terms of the best deal, the Aikela Wireless Earbuds are marked down to $36 from $100. While all shoppers can snag them for 54 percent off and clip an additional coupon at checkout, only Prime members can save an extra $6 on top of that. 

“If you are looking for something that is inexpensive with great performance and won’t fall off easily — these are it. I’ve gone through everything from AirPods to Beats to Bose, and these guys can stand [their] ground (even better than AirPods),” wrote one customer.

Amazon

Buy It! Aikela Wireless Earbuds, $35.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Whether you’ve been wanting AirPods but don’t want to pay up to $250 or are searching for an affordable replacement pair, you won’t want to miss out on these amazing Prime deals.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.