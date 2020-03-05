Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save on These Wireless Earbuds That Are ‘Great Alternatives’ to AirPods

Image zoom

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is the place to go for high-quality (and affordable) wireless earbuds. Shoppers are flocking to the site to buy earbuds like these that are considered “major competitors” and “great alternatives” to AirPods but are only a fraction of the cost. And right now, Amazon is slashing their prices even further — but only for Prime members.

Thanks to the site’s Just for Prime deals, you can find exclusive discounts that can only be taken advantage of with a Prime membership. Included in the deals are several popular earbuds that shoppers rave are “superb” and “great sounding… without breaking the bank.”

Here are five pairs of earbuds Prime members can shop at a discount right now:

These Just for Prime earbuds cost as little as $26 right now — and you won’t find any over $38. Plus, a majority of them have hundreds or even thousands of five-star reviews.

Shoppers highly recommend the Conico Wireless Earbuds for their “balanced sound with a little extra in the bass department.” One shopper was so impressed by their comfy fit, microphone quality, and battery life, he said he’d “take them over AirPods any day.”

In terms of the best deal, the Aikela Wireless Earbuds are marked down to $36 from $100. While all shoppers can snag them for 54 percent off and clip an additional coupon at checkout, only Prime members can save an extra $6 on top of that.

“If you are looking for something that is inexpensive with great performance and won’t fall off easily — these are it. I’ve gone through everything from AirPods to Beats to Bose, and these guys can stand [their] ground (even better than AirPods),” wrote one customer.

Whether you’ve been wanting AirPods but don’t want to pay up to $250 or are searching for an affordable replacement pair, you won’t want to miss out on these amazing Prime deals.