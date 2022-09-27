Score Discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, iPads, and the Apple Watch 8 at Amazon Before the Prime Early Access Sale

If you look forward to Amazon Prime Day every year, you're in for a treat. Less than three months after July's shopping extravaganza, the retailer announced its second major sitewide sale of the year — and it looks like it's going to be just as good as the one you know and love.

On October 11 and 12, the Prime Early Access Sale is happening at Amazon. The first-of-its-kind shopping event will include killer deals in home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and tech departments, among many other coveted categories. These savings will only be available to Prime members, so sign up for a free trial now if you haven't already. Thousands of items will be marked down during the October Amazon sale, but if you can't wait until then, plenty of products are already discounted — including a handful from one of the most popular brands around: Apple.

Major shopping events like this are the perfect time to scoop up the big-ticket items you've been saving up for, like an Apple Watch, MacBook, or Apple AirPods. Below, shop the best deals on Apple products that are currently on sale at Amazon ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Best Apple Deals at Amazon's Early Access Sale:

These days, you'd be hard-pressed to step outside and not spot someone walking around with Apple AirPods in their ears. The wireless headphones are one of the most sought-after Apple products, and for good reason: With Bluetooth capabilities, AirPods quickly connect to your phone, laptop, or tablet, so you can take calls and listen to music or podcasts hands-free while cooking, exercising, or traveling.

Right now, three versions of the Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon, starting with the second generation model, which is 25 percent off. These earbuds have earned a whopping 536,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers write that they're "worth every penny and then some." Featuring a 24-hour battery life and chargeable case, the classic AirPods are an excellent first pair of earbuds — get them while they're $40 off at Amazon.

The Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale right now, and at an even better discount of 28 percent off. Released in 2019, this upgraded version of the staple headphone style includes a top-notch noise cancellation feature and tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit that many shoppers claim stays in their ears better than its predecessor. Snag the earbuds — which usually ring in at $249 — for just $180 right now.

This year, over-ear headphones have been rising in popularity, with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker making a case for the bulkier style that's as much a useful tech product as it is an accessory. And right now, the And Just Like That star's exact pick — the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones — is on sale.

If you value blocking out all noise, these might just be the noise-canceling headphones for you. Since they fit entirely over your ear, you can tune the world out and get in the zone no matter where you are. However, if you want to be aware of outside noise, like when you're working in an office and someone might need to talk to you, you can set these headphones on "transparency mode" so that you can hear what's going on around you better.

With memory foam ear cushions, Apple's over-ear headphones should fit comfortably on anyone; plus, you can avoid the fear of your earbuds falling out. Four pretty colors — sky blue, dusty rose and red, seafoam green, and dark gray — are $70 off right now, while the silver shade is $120 off.

Another Apple product that has taken the world by storm in recent years is the Apple Watch. Similar to AirPods, you probably see Apple Watches on people's wrists all over the place. If you've been eyeing the smartwatches and waiting for a chance to snag your own, the time is now, because the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale.

On top of the features every Apple Watch includes — like Bluetooth pairing for receiving calls and texts and streaming entertainment on the go, plus health features like a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and pedometer, and GPS so that you can easily track your sleep, exercise, and steps every day — the Series 8 also includes two new (pretty incredible) capabilities.

First, with a new high-g accelerometer and improved gyroscope, the Series 8 can detect a car crash and will automatically alert emergency services, so if you're unable to reach out, help will immediately be on the way. Secondly, the smartwatch includes a new temperature sensor that enables cycle tracking and ovulation estimates, so you can ditch your period-tracking app and have that important information delivered straight to your wrist.

As one of the most high-tech versions of the Apple Watch, the Series 8 is far from overrated. Snag the coveted item that will make a great holiday gift to (even to yourself!) while it's $40 off.

If you're in the market for an iPad, several models are marked down at Amazon right now, including the iPad Mini and the 11-inch Pro. The 8.3-inch screen on the mini version is still big enough for enjoying movies and TV shows, but its smaller size makes it easier to bring along while you're traveling — or even just to pull out and use during your commute on public transportation. Choose between gray, cream, lavender, and dusty pink, all in ombre shades.

For those who prefer a larger screen, the 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — which has an Amazon's Choice badge — is currently on sale as well. The 128 GB tablet boasts an all-day battery life, face ID, Apple Pay, five studio-quality microphones, an ultra-wide front camera, and the ability to be connected to the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the latter of which is 6 percent off with a coupon right now.

If you prefer a full keyboard on a laptop, you're in luck: This year's Apple MacBook Air is currently marked down, too. The 256 GB version is 8 percent off, ringing in at just over $1,000. At just 2.7 pounds, this 2022 MacBook Air is more portable than ever, easily traveling with you to the office or on a flight. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, a durable design, and an advanced camera and audio system, so your FaceTime calls look extremely high-quality.

Lastly, the 2021 Apple TV streaming set is on sale, so you can watch exclusive Apple Original shows and movies, plus popular picks from HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The Siri-enabled remote makes browsing easy, and Airplay allows you to mirror photos and videos on your phone, MacBook, or iPad onto the TV.

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the streaming device a five-star rating, and reviewers claim it's the "only media player you need to own." Score it for $20 off before it returns to full price.

Every savvy shopper knows that it's smart to get ahead of the rush, and people will no doubt be swarming the site during the Prime Early Access Sale come October 11 and 12. So beat the crowd and shop these early Apple deals now — you can thank us later when you're blissfully listening to your AirPods, using your iPad, or watching your Apple TV while disappointed shoppers scour the internet on Black Friday for products that will ship on time.

