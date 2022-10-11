New tech can be a hefty investment, but it's totally worth it when your new phone stays charged for longer, your headphones effortlessly connect to Bluetooth, and your laptop speed is lightning fast. Not to mention, there's almost always someone on your holiday gift list who is seeking a piece of new technology, so you might as well stock up on Apple products while you can save big at the Prime Early Access Sale.

For the next 24 hours, you can get impressive deals on Apple products that rarely go on sale, with savings up to 43 percent. You can even score the second-generation AirPods Pro Earbuds, which were just released in September, on sale for $235 right now.

Similarly to July's Prime Day, Prime members can score savings in every category — from fashion to beauty to home — at this sale event. You just have to have Prime access in order to shop the majority of the deals. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock these savings, as well as free two-day shipping, and other perks.

Whether you're looking for a brand new MacBook Pro for work, AirPods for morning commutes, or an iPad to watch movies on while you travel, some of Apple's most popular tech are on sale, starting at $18. And yes, that means you can even save on some recent releases, like the second-generation AirPods Pro Earbuds we mentioned.

Why wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop with savings like this? But you'll want to act fast, because the Prime Early Access Sale ends on October 12. Read on for the best Apple deals to shop at Amazon right now.

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Apple Headphones

Pretty much any time that you walk outside, you'll see someone using an Apple product. And most of the time, you'll spot someone using Apple headphones. Whether you're looking to stick to the classic wired EarPods or want to finally make the switch over to cordless Bluetooth earbuds, you can get multiple versions of the Apple Airpods on sale at the Prime Day Early Access Sale.

For the first time since their release last month, the second-generation AirPod Pro Earbuds are on sale for $235. The earbuds are completely wireless, allowing you to move freely without getting stuck in a cord. They have fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and in-case charging, as well as noise-canceling technology that allows you to really immerse yourself in your music.

They also allow you to access Siri instantly by just saying out loud, "Hey Siri," and you can choose from four silicone ear tip sizes to fit the sweat- and water-resistant headphones in your ears just right. When you have the Active Noise Cancellation on, you get up to six hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the charging case.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds, $234.99 (orig. $239); amazon.com

You can also score the second-generation AirPods for a whopping 43 percent off. The Amazon best-sellers are wireless and also have fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and in-case charging. Plus, they offer up to five hours of use on a single charge, and an additional 24 hours of listening time courtesy of the charging case.

Shoppers say these wireless earbuds simply work. "They pretty much always stay in my ears unless I really shake them out," one five-star reviewer said. "The audio quality is amazing," another person added.

Buy It! Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds, $89.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Apple iPads

Apple iPads are ideal for travel when you don't want to lug your laptop around, yet still want to get some work done or, of course, watch movies while you commute. And so many models are on sale right now with impressive discounts, including the classic iPad, the Mini, the iPad Pro, and the iPad Air.

Take the on-sale 2021 10-2-Inch iPad for instance. It's a new version of Apple's original generation of iPads and offers 64 GB of storage as well as WiFi access, has a touchscreen display, built-in cameras, and an a13 Bionic chip for longer battery life. The model with 256 GB of storage, plus WiFi and cellular, is also on sale for $49 off its original price, meaning you can get it for $560 right now.

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, WiFi, 64 GB), $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, WiFi + Cellular, 256 GB), $560 (orig. $609); amazon.com

If you've had your eyes on an iPad Mini, now is the time to add it to your cart, as it's 20 percent off. The iPad Mini has over 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon from shoppers who love its portable size, high-quality display, and long battery life. The tablet also features a 12MP wide camera in the front and back to make capturing memories so much more fun.

Buy It! Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64GB), $399 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Apple Watches

Due to several new Apple Watches being released earlier this month, you can score impressive deals on older models, including the Apple Watch Series 7, which is 28 percent off (and the lowest it's ever been). With over 42,000 five-star ratings, this mega-popular tablet offers GPS and cellular access, as well as health-tracking features. It's going for just $309 right now.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7, $309 (orig. $429); amazon.com

The Series 6 is also marked down to just 20 percent off. This model is 20 percent faster than the Series 5 thanks to the S6 processor, and the retina display is super bright, even while outdoors. It features GPS tracking and allows you to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist. And you can check your heart rate and oxygen levels instantly with the upgraded sensor.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6, $319.99 (orig. $399); amazon.com

An ever more budget-friendly option is the discounted Apple Watch SE, which has fewer features but still offers a lot. It's 24 percent off, bringing the price to under $300. You can score Bluetooth pairing for receiving calls and texts, streaming abilities to watch your favorite shows, and track all of your health data with this watch. It's going for $249 right now.

Buy It! Apple Watch SE, $279.98 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Best Prime Early Access Deals on Apple Products

From laptops and streaming products to keyboards and adapters, so many other Apple products are marked down at the Prime Early Access Sale. Laptops can be pretty pricey, so saving a few bucks on them when it's time for a new one is helpful. And right now, you can get two new models discounted for up to 12 percent off.

The 2022 Apple MacBook Pro features a speedy M2 processor that not only moves faster, but allows your battery life to last much longer. It also has a 13.3 Retina display and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail. The MacBook Air, which costs $100 less, offers the same M2 processor plus a battery life of up to 18 hours. The portable laptop also weighs just 2 pounds, making it a great choice for those who carry their laptop on the go often.

Buy It! 2022 Apple MacBook Air, $1,099 (orig. $1,199); amazon.com

Buy It! 2022 Apple MacBook Pro, $1,149 (orig. $1,299); amazon.com

You can also score popular streaming services at a discount, including the 2021 Apple TV 4K, which costs just $190 right now. The device provides high-quality sound and allows you to stream movies, games, music, and so much more right from your home. One five-star reviewer particularly loved the remote and shared, "The remote is a massive upgrade over previous models already," they said, adding that it feels "much easier to grip."

Buy It! 2021 Apple TV 4K, $129.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com

The Siri Remote is also marked down to $55 from its original $59. The remote connects to your Apple TV 4K or TV HD, bringing precise control with the all-new touch-enabled clickpad. If you're not a fan of remotes, you can also just ask Siri to bring you to your favorite movie, game, or TV show by just using your voice.

Buy It! Apple TV Siri Remote, $54.98 (orig. $59); amazon.com

So many popular and newly released Apple products are on sale for up to 43 percent off — this rarely happens! Whether you want to get ahead of holiday shopping or have had your eye on a couple of tech products that you're ready to finally splurge on, stock up on discounted Apple iPads, Watches, MacBooks, and more before the Prime Early Access Sale ends tomorrow.

Buy It! Apple EarPods Headphones, $17.68 (orig. $29); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $479 (orig. $549); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch, WiFi, 128 GB), $749 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Air (10.9-Inch, WiFi, 64 GB), $559.99 (orig. $599); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter, $7.99 (orig. $9); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $17.98 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple MagSafe Duo, $119 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Magic Keyboard, $114.99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

