Hurry! Amazon Just Released Its First Official Prime Day Deal — but It Won’t Last Long

Image zoom Amazon

Get your credit cards at the ready! It was just announced this morning that the biggest shopping event of the year, Amazon Prime Day 2019, will officially begin on July 15 — which means you have a few more weeks to score big on some of the best deals on mattresses, fashion, appliances, and more.

The global shopping event will run for a full 48 hours for the first time ever, with more than 1 million deals occurring worldwide. While most of the amazing deals won’t go live until Monday the 15th, the mega-retailer dropped its first sale of the event today. From now until June 30 (or while supplies last), you can score the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV at a majorly discounted price.

Normally the high-tech TV retails for $299.99, but you can now shop it for just $179.99. That’s right, you can snag the smart TV for 40 percent (or $120) off! The TV itself has Fire TV capabilities built in so you can switch between live TV and your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video seamlessly. Plus, you can even control the TV through Alexa with included Voice Remote — talk about added convenience!

The Toshiba TV is so beloved that it has already racked up more than 4,600 reviews and an impressive 4.1-star rating, and we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long. So you better act fast if you want to score this amazing deal. And don’t forget to keep checking back as we will be keeping you up to date on all the best Prime Day TV deals and steals this year!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com