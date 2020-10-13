This Bluetooth Speaker Is a Prime Day Deal You Don’t Want to Miss

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If there’s one category Amazon Prime Day delivers standout savings in year after year, it’s electronics. And lucky for us, this year’s long-awaited shopping event has already brought deals on Apple Watches, noise-canceling headphones, and smart home devices that certainly do not disappoint.

Another markdown on our radar? The Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which just so happens to be discounted by 33 percent — meaning you can snag it for just $200 right now.

Thanks to a retro-inspired design, the popular speaker is an aesthetically pleasing take on the at-home essential. But it’s not just about looks for the sleek and lightweight device — according to hundreds of reviews, it has serious power. It offers 20 hours of playback on a single charge, and since it’s designed with multi-host functionality, you can connect more than one Bluetooth-enabled device at a time for ultimate convenience.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

“I upgraded my Bluetooth speaker to this Marshall and I couldn't be happier,” one shopper said. “The sound is rich and deep and I have been using this almost every day for the last several weeks. I even used it for an outdoor movie and the sound was excellent for that, too. Battery life is so good that I can literally play this all day. Great speaker!”

A reliable portable speaker is perfect whether you’re on the go or working from home, so head to Amazon right now to get the speaker shoppers are swearing by while it’s still marked down for Prime Day.

