Here’s How to Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Subscription During Amazon Prime Day
Plus, you can save on a new e-reader, a win-win!
While Amazon slashed the prices on plenty of its own devices (like the Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot) for Prime Day 2020, you can actually score major discounts on services like Kindle Unlimited, too. So if you’ve been trying to read more books lately, this is likely a deal that you won’t want to miss.
Right now, Amazon is offering three free months of Kindle Unlimited when you purchase one of the already-discounted Kindle e-readers. The service, which typically costs $9.99 per month, allows you to read over a million different books, and grants you access to magazines and audiobooks from any device with the Kindle app (even from your smartphone!).
And since Kindles are already marked down for Prime Day, you’re basically getting two discounts at once. We recommend scooping up Kindle’s simple, no-frills e-reader with three months of Kindle Unlimited for just $59.99, and the brand’s most popular (and best-selling) Kindle Paperwhite is $79.99 with the subscription. If you already have a Kindle and aren’t looking to upgrade, Prime members can still save nearly $30 on a six-month Kindle Unlimited subscription.
Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle Deals:
- Kindle with 3 Free Months of Kindle Unlimited, $59.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite 3 Free Months of Kindle Unlimited, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Kindle Oasis, $174.99 (orig. $249.99)
- 6-Month Kindle Unlimited Subscription, $29.97 (orig. $59.94)
Just remember that in order to take advantage of these amazing deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not a member yet, don’t worry: there’s still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial that allows you to shop the sales instantly.
Whether you’re shopping for a brand-new Kindle on sale or signing up for a discounted Kindle Unlimited subscription, you’ll have to act fast. Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow (Wednesday, October 14) at 11:59 p.m. PT, and all of the best deals tend to sell out quickly.
Head to Amazon to grab your six-month Kindle Unlimited deal for just $30, or shop the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite with a $50 discount below.
Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite with 3 Free Months of Kindle Unlimited, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
