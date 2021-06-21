Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day
Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
Yet if it's the bigger the better for you, then you won't want to miss one of the best TV deals we've seen so far: A 65-inch smart 4K UHD Fire TV from Insignia for just $450. Usually $630, the screen is already one of the more affordable options on the market in its category (especially when compared to luxury brands like Samsung and Sony), so its Prime Day price only makes it even more of a steal.
Buy It! Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $449.99 (orig. $629.99); amazon.com
To grab the deal, you'll have to first be an Amazon Prime member - a requirement to access most of the major markdowns you'll find on the site today. Once you do, you'll be able to add the TV to your cart in its blue label-noted, Prime-only $450 price.
As a Fire-edition TV, this 65-inch screen comes with a voice-control remote powered with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. That means viewers can simply dictate commands into the remote to start streaming from the many built-in streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, and of course Prime Video (as long as you have a separate subscription to these services). The TV can even be connected to other Alexa smart devices like your smart security cameras and your Echo speakers, and you can use voice control to ask the TV to display your security camera's live footage and the latter to show the nearest restaurants.
Plus, the TV uses "more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors," according to the company, and reviewers say it results in a "phenomenal" display. You "can't beat this value," said a shopper of the 65-inch Insignia TV. "This is my third Insignia Fire TV and I am fairly sure, as I update older TVs, [that] this will continue to be my go to choice."
Since this 65-inch screen is a Prime Day-exclusive deal, it won't be surprising if it's out of stock before the deal ends tomorrow. Shop it now at its amazingly low price before Prime Day is over, and take a look at all the Fire TV deals you can score here.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- These 3 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums Are Up to 43% Off During Prime Day - Including One for $230 Less
- These Trending Prime Day Tech Deals Will Be Gone Before You Know It
- The 40 Best Electronic Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day
- 25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 on Amazon Prime Day
- Run, Don't Walk: These Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals Are Selling Out Fast
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day
- These Celeb-Loved Levi's Styles Are Majorly Marked Down - Including Hailey Bieber's Jeans for 40% Off
- Lady Gaga's Makeup Line Is Up to 60% Off for the Next 48 Hours Only
- The Air Purifiers That Bring 'a Defined Difference in Air Quality' to Large Rooms Are Up to 46% Off