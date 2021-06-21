Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

As a Fire-edition TV, this 65-inch screen comes with a voice-control remote powered with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. That means viewers can simply dictate commands into the remote to start streaming from the many built-in streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, and of course Prime Video (as long as you have a separate subscription to these services). The TV can even be connected to other Alexa smart devices like your smart security cameras and your Echo speakers, and you can use voice control to ask the TV to display your security camera's live footage and the latter to show the nearest restaurants.