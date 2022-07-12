Amazon's Fire TV Cube Is a Top Prime Day Pick at 50% Off — for Members Only
If you're still clicking around on an old-school TV remote and relying on cable to stay entertained, you may be overdue for a tech upgrade to your TV. Smart devices, including remotes, cubes, and TVs themselves are more accessible than ever, and it's the perfect time to take the next step up.
Amazon's Fire TV Cube, an upgrade from its also popular Fire Stick, is the device that makes your TV work for you, and it's 50 percent off for Prime Day right now.
This simple-looking box is actually the most powerful media streaming device Amazon has to offer, and it does just about anything you can imagine. You don't need to rely on a remote with this box; just use hands-free voice commands to start playing your content. The eight built-in microphones point in every direction so it'll never miss your request. Plus, not only can you play shows and movies with your voice, but you can also ask Alexa for other help — with weather updates, turning off the lights, setting timers, and so on.
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Cube, $59.99 with Prime (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Everything you stream via this box will be looking its best too, as it's equipped with 4K Ultra HD. And you can stream from any platform you use and subscribe to, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, and music-streaming services like Spotify.
Shoppers are rightfully worried about their privacy when using a tool like this, but the Fire TV Cube includes built-in privacy measures that protect your information, as well as a simple button you can use to turn off the microphone anytime you don't want the device to hear you.
Use the basic remote to control power and volume as needed, and don't forget to use another helpful feature to set presets for your favorite apps. Set-up is simple too, with just a few components to attach to your TV and link to your Internet. From there, you'll be streaming to your heart's content in minutes.
It's no wonder this "powerful" device is wildly popular on Amazon, with more than 9,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who rely on this sleek box for all their viewing needs. Many of those who wanted an upgrade from their Fire Stick were thrilled with the switch to this "super fast" and more advanced device.
One reviewer also mentioned that the extra space and power of the Cube means they "don't have a lot of problems with buffering or freezing anymore."
This super satisfied customer summed it up perhaps the best, though: "I've owned every single version of the Fire Sticks and this Cube blows them away. The menus are lighting fast. The storage is double that of the latest Fire Stick. The processor is almost three times faster than the fastest Fire Stick."
If you've been looking for that next upgrade for streaming smoothly and quickly, you found it. Grab a Fire TV Cube while it's half off for Prime Day.
