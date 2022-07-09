No Joke, The Echo Dot Is Going for Its Absolute Lowest Price Ever This Weekend
Amazon offers some of its steepest discounts on Prime Day, and this now 60 percent off gadget is proof.
The retailer released early Prime Day offers on tons of products with a few special — and heavily discounted — deals just for Prime members, including the now-$20 Echo Dot 4th Generation. The smart home speaker is 60 percent off for subscribers days before Prime Day officially begins, putting it at its best price to date. And with a price reduction like this, it could sell out before the sale officially begins. (And FYI, non-members can get in on this sale by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.)
The fourth generation Echo Dot is the newest edition of Amazon's popular smart home hub and speaker. It's just one of its many Echo devices that are exclusive to the retailer and typically heavily reduced on Prime Day.
Since its debut, the device smart speaker has earned 380,000 five-star ratings, making it one of Amazon's most reviewed products — period. And while it's been on sale before, it's never been this affordable. before.
The small and versatile device is voice-operated, allowing you to make use of its various functions by giving commands to Alexa. Use it to stream entertainment, like music, radio, audio books, and podcasts. You can create timers, make grocery lists, order products, check the weather, and set alarms with Alexa's help. But here's the best part: You can operate all of your home's smart devices, like Ring Doorbells or Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, through this gadget.
You can even transform and utilize items like lamps or coffee makers with the Echo Dot if you connect them to a smart plug, like this popular one that's just $12 for members ahead of Prime Day.
Unlike its predecessor, this newer version comes with the ability to turn off the mic for those that just want to use it as a speaker. And this edition also comes in three colors: charcoal, glacial white, and twilight blue.
And fFor members who are willing to pay just a bit more, this Echo Dot is also offered in a series of bundles, all of which are also on sale. Subscribers can get it with a smart plug for $25 or a battery base for $75. And for a limited time, you can score a free smart bulb with the nifty device.
The smart home hub has earned five-star ratings for its sound quality, voice recognition, and overall functionality. Owners call it "incredible," "super convenient," and quite simply the "best thing ever" given the infinite ways you can use it. If you're ready to see what all the fuss is about and snag it at its best price ever, add the Echo Dot to your cart now. There's no word on how long this deal will last.