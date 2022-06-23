Hurry! These Amazon Deals on Apple Watches Will Probably Sell Out Before Prime Day
If you've been saving up to finally take the plunge and invest in a smart watch, it's time: You can get an array of Apple Watches on sale at Amazon right now.
Although Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially start until July 12, plenty of coveted items are already marked down at Amazon in anticipation of the big day, including big-ticket Apple tech products. The Apple Watch Series 3 is currently on sale for just $199, and newer models like the Apple Watch SE and 7 are also discounted.
Amazon Prime Day Early Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple Watch SE, $229 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch SE with GPS and Cellular, $299 (orig. $329)
- Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 7 With GPS and Cellular, $429 (orig. $499)
- Apple Watch Charger, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
Most Apple products are wildly popular (hello, iPads!), but the Apple Watch has been a customer favorite since it launched back in 2015. It consistently tops Amazon's list of best-selling smartwatches, and there's a reason why you see them on so many wrists every day.
While each version differs slightly, every Apple Watch includes convenient features like Bluetooth pairing for receiving calls and texts and streaming entertainment on the go. Plus, each one comes with a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, pedometer, and GPS, so you can easily track your sleep, exercise, and steps every day. Apple Watches will even send you reminders to reach your daily health goals.
The most basic and affordable version, the Apple Watch Series 3, is on sale for just under $200 ahead of Prime Day 2022, which is a total steal. Available in a pretty white band, this classic smartwatch has earned the approval of more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers, who rave in reviews about how strong the battery life is. While you're at it, snag an Apple Watch charger on sale for just $10 right now!
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229); amazon.com
The Apple Watch SE is Amazon's top choice in smartwatch bands by Apple, and it's currently on sale for $229. This version is two times faster and has a 30 percent larger display than the Series 3, so it's worth the extra $30. The SE also includes an emergency SOS feature that will send for help quickly if you're ever in need.
Buy It! Apple Watch SE, $229 (orig. $279); amazon.com
This particular Apple Watch has all the benefits of the SE, but it also offers cellular connectivity, so you can send texts and make phone calls without your phone nearby. That means that kids who don't have phones yet can use this smartwatch to communicate with their parents for safety reasons.
Buy It! Apple Watch SE with GPS and Cellular, $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com
Not only is the Apple Watch 7 the most durable version of all, but it also offers powerful health features like sensors and apps to measure your blood oxygen and take an EKG. Plus, it charges faster, so you don't have to wait around to start your day, and the larger display makes everything easier to read.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (orig. $399); amazon.com
Finally, this advanced version of the Apple Watch 7 offers everything you love about the original 7, but with cellular connectivity so that you don't have to worry about where your phone is when you want to use the smartwatch. Easily make phone calls, send texts, and stream music and podcasts right from your wrist with the watch that more than 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given a perfect rating.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7 With GPS and Cellular, $429 (orig. $499); amazon.com
Apple Watches tend to sell out when they're on sale, so don't wait around on these hidden deals ahead of Prime Day 2022. Prepare to get a tan line from wearing your new Apple Watch constantly this summer.
Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
- Amazon Put Lots of Customer-Loved Clothing and Accessories on Sale Ahead of Prime Day for Up to 60% Off
- Early Home and Kitchen Prime Day Deals Are Here! Shop the Best 30 Now — Including a Sofa for $511 Less
- Amazon Dropped an Early Prime Day Deal on This Cooling Mattress Topper with 11,100+ Perfect Ratings
- You Only Have a Few Hours Left to Get Up to 40% Off at Disney's 'Mystery' Sale
- Shoppers Say These 'Very Supportive' Pillows Help Battle Neck Pain, and a Set is Just $24 Right Now
- Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"
- Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Flattering' Tank Top for Summer, and It's on Sale for as Little as $19