Amazon's Prime Day Deals on iPads This Year Start at $309

Have summer trips planned? Packing an Apple iPad can help your travels run more smoothly. You can watch movies, read books, play games, and work (if you must) on these lightweight and versatile gadgets. And luckily, Amazon just put over a dozen top-rated iPads on sale for Prime Day — but they're likely to go fast.
Right now, you can save big on three editions of the Apple iPad in a range of colors and storage capacities. The brand's latest release, the iPad Air 10.9-Inch, only hit shelves in March, yet it's already on sale in most colors. You can also score the iPad Pro 11-Inch for $699, but the cheapest iPad you'll find on sale is the iPad 10.2-Inch, now going for just $300.
Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
- iPad Pro (11-Inch, WiFi, 128 GB), $699 (orig. $799)
- iPad Pro (11-Inch, WiFi, 256 GB), $849 (orig. $899)
- iPad Pro (11-Inch, WiFi + Cellular, 256 GB), $949 (orig. $999)
- iPad Air (10.9-Inch, WiFi, 64 GB), $569.99 (orig. $599)
- iPad Air (10.9-Inch, WiFi, 64 GB), $559 (orig. $599)
- iPad Air (10.9-Inch, WiFi + Cellular, 64 GB), $719.99–$744 (orig. $749)
- iPad (10.2-Inch, WiFi, 64 GB), $299 (orig. $329)
- iPad (10.2-Inch, WiFi, 256 GB), $429 (orig. $479)
The most impressive Prime Day deal applies to the 2022 iPad Air 10.9-Inch, which you can get for 10 percent off right now at just $559. The brand's latest release has an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and in reviews, shoppers say it's "crazy fast" and very "lightweight."
The fifth-generation iPad Air packs an M1 processor, just like the iPad Pro and MacBook Air, for speedy processing. It features a 10.9-inch LCD screen that's equipped with a USB-C port and Touch ID pencil. On Prime Day, you can get the purple, pink, blue, and space gray models for $559, and the gold version can be yours for $570.
Buy It! iPad Air 10.9-Inch in Pink, $559 (orig. $599); amazon.com
If you opt for the cellular version, the tablet is 5G compatible and has a selfie camera with a higher-resolution 12-megapixel sensor. We saw the pink and gold versions of the iPad Air 10.9-Inch with WiFi and Cellular, offering 64 gigabytes of storage space and other fun features like cellular data (Yep, you can totally text, call, and Facetime from your iPad!), on sale earlier this week, and they're bound to dip in price again today.
Featuring the M1 processor, the iPad Pro 11-Inch is ahead of its counterparts when it comes to processing speed and hardware performance. It may not have the Liquid Retina XRD display like its 12.9-inch big brother, but it's still one of the best tablets available right now, according to product specs and Amazon shoppers.
The iPad Pro 11-Inch includes Apple's TrueDepth camera system that features an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, as well as a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR capacity. Storage space starts at 128 gigabytes and ranges through 2 terabytes. Sale prices for the WiFi model of the iPad Pro 11-Inch start at $749, and the cellular version is on sale for $949 right now.
It has over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers are calling the iPad Pro the "best tablet in the world" because of its speedy processing and sleek design. "This tablet is amazing! So incredibly fast," one reviewer said, who added that they use it with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
Another person wrote that the screen quality is "perfect," but "the best part was the setup was a breeze."
Buy It! iPad Pro 11-Inch in Silver, $749 (orig. $799); amazon.com
Lastly but certainly not least, Apple's original generation of iPads are on sale during Prime Day for under $500. Amazon shoppers have given the 2021 iPad 10.2-Inch over 16,000 five-star ratings, and this mega-popular iPad includes all of the helpful features you'd expect from a tablet, such as a touchscreen display, built-in cameras, and an A13 Bionic chip for longer battery life.
One reviewer praised the iPad for its high-quality display and sketch functionality. "Though I LOVE my iPad Pro this one gets a lot of use due to the size and portability," they wrote. "I find the new iPad even more responsive to the Apple Pencil. It's a joy to sketch on these or take quick notes during meetings, that then convert to text if I want."
Buy It! iPad Pro 10.2-Inch, $299 (orig. $329); amazon.com
Because they rarely go on sale, tablets and tech are some of the first products to sell out or become backordered on Prime Day, so you'll want to move quickly on these offers before it's too late. With crystal-clear cameras, lightning-fast processing, and large storage capacities for movies, books, and games, a heavily discounted Apple iPad is exactly what you need for a summer of relaxation — no matter where you're jetting off to.
Shop iPads and more Amazon Prime Day deals before the sale ends on July 13.
Buy It! iPad Air 10.9-Inch in Purple, $559 (orig. $599); amazon.com
Buy It! iPad Air 10.9-Inch in Blue, $559 (orig. $599); amazon.com
Buy It! iPad Pro 11-Inch in Space Gray, $699 (orig. $799); amazon.com
Buy It! iPad Pro 10.2-Inch in Gray, $429 (orig. $479); amazon.com
