Amazon Shoppers Are Making a Mad Dash to Grab These Record-Low Prime Day Prices on Apple AirPods
All three editions are on sale
Amazon’s Prime Day deals are here, and the best offers — including these impressive Apple markdowns — are going to sell out fast.
Amazon launched not one, but three Apple AirPods deals as part of its huge Prime Day sale. While supplies last, shoppers can get the brand’s latest AirPods Pro for an all-time low of $199, which is 20 percent off their usual $249 price tag. Both the wired charging and wireless charging AirPods are also marked down and going for their lowest prices to date.
The AirPods Pro, launched last year, are the brand’s newest Bluetooth-enabled wireless earbuds. While all three feature fast pairing and come with portable charging cases, this newer version offers a sweat- and water-resistant design, three silicone tips for a more customizable fit, and two listening modes, including active noise cancellation.
Budget-minded shoppers can still get all of the best features in the discounted wired charging and wireless charging AirPods. The original wired charging style, the most affordable edition, has earned over 12,800 five-star ratings from shoppers, making it the most popular of the three. While anyone can grab them on sale, only Prime members can scoop them up for $114.99, which is their lowest price in Amazon history. And for just a bit more, Apple fans can get the wireless charging edition, which powers up quickly and efficiently via charging pads, like the most recent iPhones.
There are several other Apple products on sale right now, including Apple Watches, laptops, and iPads — and you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop these most of these deals: You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial to get complimentary shipping and gain access to all of Amazon’s promotions. Plus, Prime Day, which takes place on October 13-14, features over 1 million deals spanning all categories. It’s a great time to save on electronics, smart home devices, clothing, home goods, and more.
Even though the shopping event lasts two days, these deals are sure to sell out before it’s over. If you want to upgrade your headphones and save on best-selling earbuds, you’ll have to act fast. Shop the coveted AirPods below, and check out the complete assortment of Prime Day offers on Amazon.
