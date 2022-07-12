The Best of Amazon Prime Day: Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever

The second-generation AirPods are the most affordable of the assortment, and they're also the most reviewed on Amazon. They've earned more than 452,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and for years, they were Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall. They were dethroned when the AirPods Pro came along, and now they sit in the second spot on the chart. But to date, they are one of Amazon's most reviewed products — period.