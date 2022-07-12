The Best of Amazon Prime Day: Apple AirPods Are Officially at Their Lowest Price Ever
Amazon's Prime Day sale features over one million deals this year, and Apple fans are in luck: The brand's wildly popular AirPods are part of the discounts.
All four Apple AirPods are on sale for Prime Day — and a couple are going for some of their lowest prices ever. Shoppers can score epic deals on the most-reviewed second-generation AirPods, the best-selling Pro edition, and the third-generation AirPods, which are the latest addition to the lineup. The wireless headphones are up to 43 percent off, and deals start at $90.
Prime Day Apple AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (orig. $179)
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549)
Apple products are usually some of the first to sell out every Prime Day, and that typically includes the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). The popular earbuds are going for $90, which is 43 percent off and officially their best prices to date.
The second-generation AirPods are the most affordable of the assortment, and they're also the most reviewed on Amazon. They've earned more than 452,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and for years, they were Amazon's best-selling earbuds overall. They were dethroned when the AirPods Pro came along, and now they sit in the second spot on the chart. But to date, they are one of Amazon's most reviewed products — period.
These earbuds come with all of the features that made AirPods a hit with shoppers: a truly wireless design, fast Bluetooth pairing, on-ear tappable controls, and in-case charging that can be utilized on the go. They last for up to five hours on a single charge, and their case offers an additional 24 hours of power. They're an incredible value, according to reviewers.
The AirPods Pro are also at risk of selling out. They're going for $169.99 this Prime Day, which is one of their lowest prices to date. Just like their predecessor, they've been a hit with Amazon shoppers since day one, racking up 71,000 five-star ratings so far. As we mentioned, they're currently Amazon's best-selling headphone overall, beating out styles from competitors like Sony, Beats, and Bose.
The newer earbuds come with all of the basic capabilities, plus several new features: active noise cancellation, a sweat- and water-resistant design, a contoured shape that sits more comfortably in the ear, and a more customizable fit thanks to the variously sized silicone tips that come with them. They were quietly re-released in 2021 with one new capability: MagSafe charging.
The third-generation Apple AirPods are the latest to join the lineup, and they're going for $150 on Prime Day. They're a nice middle ground between the Pro and second generation in terms of features and price. These hit the market late in 2021, and they've received 23,000 perfect ratings on Amazon so far.
They boast MagSafe charging, just like the AirPods Pro, but with a more simple shape and design that's similar to the second generation. And here's what sets them apart: They offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, and their case can power them for an additional 30 hours — the longest of the bunch in both respects.
Apple also offers an over-the-ear headphone style in its AirPods Max. The high-end headphones are marked down to $449 this Prime Day. And just like the others, they've received plenty of rave reviews.
The noise-canceling headphones are the only AirPods that come in an array of colors. Shoppers can get all five hues (blue, pink, green, space gray, and silver) on sale this Prime Day. And they're also the only pair to offer memory foam cushions to ensure they're comfortable for hours, making them a great option for long days at the office and during travel.
These deals are just the start! Amazon has more than a million items on sale for Prime Day, including several other shopper-loved Apple devices. Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, and accessories are all going for less while these offers last.
More Prime Day Apple Deals
- Apple AirTag, $27.50 (orig. $29)
- Apple Watch SE, $229.99 at checkout (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (orig. $399)
- Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $309 (orig. $329)
- Apple iPad Air, $569.99 (orig. $599)
- Apple iPad Mini, $ (orig. $499)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $ (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $ (orig. $1,099)
Apple AirPods always move fast on Prime Day, so start your shopping with these offers below or head to Amazon's Apple store to browse the full array of deals. You'll want to move fast either way!
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
