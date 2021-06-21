Shop

It's Game Time - Nintendo Switch Video Games Are Up to 70% Off on Amazon Right Now

Get fan-favorites like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario games on sale
By Nina Huang
June 21, 2021 06:30 AM
Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing after last year, with more than 2 million deals rolling out through tomorrow, June 22. In the entertainment space, shoppers can find everything from Amazon's Fire TVs to noise-cancelling headphones at their lowest prices of the year. Gaming fans won't be disappointed, either: Nintendo Switch deals are finally live with games up to 70 percent off.

While the Switch and Switch Lite consoles aren't discounted, Amazon has launched a bundle of the Switch Lite with a 128-gigabyte microSD card that increases its storage for just $199 - the same price as the console on its own. Games that are on sale include classic Super Mario-franchise favorites like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Paper Mario, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. An oldie but a goodie, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also $12 off after a new teaser for its highly anticipated sequel was finally unveiled last week at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct.

Buy It! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $47.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Other must-shop games include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became a records-shattering hit in lockdown, and the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack that includes two retro games from the Sega franchise with pixelated graphics to really bring you back to the 2000s. Even Ring Fit Adventure, which turns workouts with a Pilates ring into adventure games that work up a sweat, is on sale for $10 off.

Other Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories you can buy now include the new blue-colored Switch Lite, which is fully in stock alongside the bigger Switch, and extra Joy-Con controllers for $10 less that increase the number of players you can enjoy multiplayer games with - something that families surely need. Switch owners who need a carrying case or protective screen to care for their consoles can grab Amazon best-sellers from Heystop and iVoler on sale.

With these low prices on top, fan-favorite games, it won't be surprising if they're gone in a flash. Shop the 28 best Nintendo Switch gaming deals this Prime Day below.

Nintendo Switch Super Mario video game deals

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
$49.94
($59.99 save 17%)
Nintendo Switch video game deals 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$49.94
($59.99 save 17%)
Nintendo Switch console and accessory deals 

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle with 128GB MicroSD Card
$199.99
($234.98 save 15%)
