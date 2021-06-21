It's Game Time - Nintendo Switch Video Games Are Up to 70% Off on Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day is back in full swing after last year, with more than 2 million deals rolling out through tomorrow, June 22. In the entertainment space, shoppers can find everything from Amazon's Fire TVs to noise-cancelling headphones at their lowest prices of the year. Gaming fans won't be disappointed, either: Nintendo Switch deals are finally live with games up to 70 percent off.
While the Switch and Switch Lite consoles aren't discounted, Amazon has launched a bundle of the Switch Lite with a 128-gigabyte microSD card that increases its storage for just $199 - the same price as the console on its own. Games that are on sale include classic Super Mario-franchise favorites like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Paper Mario, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. An oldie but a goodie, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also $12 off after a new teaser for its highly anticipated sequel was finally unveiled last week at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct.
Buy It! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $47.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Other must-shop games include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became a records-shattering hit in lockdown, and the Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack that includes two retro games from the Sega franchise with pixelated graphics to really bring you back to the 2000s. Even Ring Fit Adventure, which turns workouts with a Pilates ring into adventure games that work up a sweat, is on sale for $10 off.
Other Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories you can buy now include the new blue-colored Switch Lite, which is fully in stock alongside the bigger Switch, and extra Joy-Con controllers for $10 less that increase the number of players you can enjoy multiplayer games with - something that families surely need. Switch owners who need a carrying case or protective screen to care for their consoles can grab Amazon best-sellers from Heystop and iVoler on sale.
With these low prices on top, fan-favorite games, it won't be surprising if they're gone in a flash. Shop the 28 best Nintendo Switch gaming deals this Prime Day below.
Nintendo Switch Super Mario video game deals
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Mario Party, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King, $38.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Luigi's Mansion 3, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Mario Odyssey, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces, $49.49 (orig. $59.99)
Nintendo Switch video game deals
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $47.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Lol Surprise Remix Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ring Fit Adventure, $69.88 (orig. $79.99)
- Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Just Dance 2021, $24.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Pokémon Sword, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe, $55.75 (orig. $59.99)
- Pokémon Shield, $49.94 (orig. $59.99)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack, $29.88 (orig. $39.99)
Nintendo Switch console and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition, $299
- Nintendo Switch Lite in Blue, $199
- Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral, $199
- Neon Green and Pink Joy-Cons for Switch, $69 (orig. $79.99)
- Neon Orange and Purple Joy-Cons for Switch, $69 (orig. $79.99)
- Heystop Switch Case with screen protector, $9.11 (orig. $13.99)
- iVoler Switch Carrying Case, $26.59 (orig. $35.99)
