Going, Going, Gone: HP Pavilion and Lenovo Chromebook Laptop Prime Day Deals Are Ending Soon
Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but the deals are only getting better. The annual shopping extravaganza is always a good time to score deals on major electronics such as TVs and computers. If it's the latter you're holding out for, don't miss HP Pavilion and Lenovo Chromebook laptop deals still going for hundreds of dollars off.
Right now, HP's 2020 and 2021 laptops are as much as 20 percent off, with the best value being $164 off the company's newest 2021 x360 14-inch touchscreen laptop that comes with a 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The older model from 2020, which uses a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, is similarly on sale for $629. The former comes with 256 gigabytes of storage while the latter has 512 gigabytes, but both are foldable and include a full HD display.
Buy It! 2020 HP Pavilion x360 14" 2-in-1 Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, $629 (orig. $759.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 2021 HP Pavilion x360 14" Touchscreen Laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, $645.99 (orig. $809.99); amazon.com
If you want to splurge even more, HP's luxurious 13-inch Envy laptop with the i7 Intel Core processor from last year is just $899 today, and its desktop version of the All-in-One computer is $300 off. On the other end of the spectrum, HP's affordable x360 Chromebook is just $290, making it an excellent choice for kids or young adults in need of their first laptops.
Buy It! 2020 HP Envy 13" Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, $899 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 2021 HP Envy All-in-One 32-a1027c Desktop Computer, $1,699 (orig. $1,999.99); amazon.com
Buy It! 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, $289.99 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com
HP isn't the only brand whose Chromebooks are on sale: Lenovo's options are as little as $210 this Prime Day, with S330, C330, Flex 3, and Flex 5 models all discounted up to $120 off. The S330 is the most basic, no-frills choice, with a MediaTek MT8173C processor and 64 gigabytes of storage. A step up takes you to the C330, which uses a MediaTek MT8173C processor and can be folded, making it the ideal choice for those on the hunt for a laptop-tablet hybrid.
Buy It! Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, $209.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, $249.99 (orig. $290.17); amazon.com
The best value, however, might just be the Flex 5, an upgrade from the Flex 3 that's also on sale. It comes with Intel's fast Core i3 processor and can be completely folded with up to 10 hours of battery life when fully charged. "Cheap, practical, fast, long battery, beautiful engineering," said a shopper of the Flex 5, who added that it's the "best bang-for-your-buck Chromebook."
Buy It! Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 13" Laptop, $309.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
If you're still on the fence about these deals, we recommend acting fast: Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight PT, and these markdowns will be going with them. Shop these once-a-year Prime sales on HP and Lenovo laptops below.
