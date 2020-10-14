Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel Smartphones Are Up to 44% Off on Amazon Right Now
You can get the new Galaxy Note 20 for up to $250 off
If you shopped ’til you dropped yesterday for Amazon Prime Day, time to pick yourself back up again: Amazon’s day two deals are just as impressive as day one. Pet products, face masks, and designer clothing are all majorly marked down, and if you’re on the hunt for a new phone, there are no better deals to score than smartphones from Samsung, Google, and Sony.
From the top-rated Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20, Samsung’s newest smartphones are up to $250 off. The brand’s lowest-price offering is for the Galaxy A21 with 32 gigabytes of storage, but even the luxurious Galaxy A71 5G smartphone with 128 GB of storage is under $420 right now. As for the absolute luxe, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 5G capabilities and 512 GB of storage is $250 off.
Samsung isn’t the only one giving major price cuts to its smartphone lineup, though: Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both on super sale. These Android-powered phones are up to 44 percent off, with the XL in black and white with 128 gigabytes of storage both $350 off now. Don’t need that much space? The XL with 64 GB of storage is only $549, and the smaller sized Pixel 4 is down to its last white option for $350 off.
LG, Sony, and Motorola smartphones are discounted by up to 62 percent too, with the most noteworthy deal being the Sony Xperia 1 phone paired with its top-rated WH1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for a whopping $550 off (a 42 percent price cut!). Check out the best smartphone deals below, as well as PEOPLE’s Prime Day tech roundups for Apple AirPods, Sony headphones, smart TVs, and Fire tablets. The sales end at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (October 14), so don’t wait to grab these major markdowns.
Samsung Smartphone Deals
- Galaxy A21 Smartphone with 32GB Storage, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
- Galaxy A71 5G Smartphone with 128GB Storage, $419.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
- Galaxy S10 Smartphone with 128GB Storage, $574.99 (orig. $749.99); amazon.com
- Galaxy S20 5G Smartphone with 128GB Storage, $749.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Smartphone with 512GB Storage, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,449.99); amazon.com
Google Pixel Smartphone Deals
- Pixel 4 in Clearly White with 64GB Storage, $449 (orig. $799); amazon.com
- Pixel 4 XL in Just Black with 64GB Storage, $549 (orig. $899); amazon.com
- Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White with 64GB Storage, $549 (orig. $899); amazon.com
- Pixel 4 XL in Just Black with 128GB Storage, $649 (orig. $999); amazon.com
- Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White with 128GB Storage, $649 (orig. $999); amazon.com
LG, Sony, Motorola Smartphone Deals
- Sony Xperia 1 Unlocked Smartphone and WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $749.99 (orig. $1,299.98); amazon.com
- LG Q70 Smartphone with 64GB Storage, $282.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- LG K51 Smartphone with 32GB Storage, $154.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
- LG K31 Smartphone with 32GB Storage, $122.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Moto E Smartphone 32GB Storage, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Moto G Smartphone with Stylus and 128GB Storage, $239.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- Motorola Edge Smartphone with 256GB Storage, $494.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
- Motorola One Action with 128GB Storage, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
- Moto G Power Smartphone with 64GB Storage, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
- Moto G7 Power Smartphone with 32GB Storage, $134.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com
