Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Deal Alert! You Can Get an Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot Bundle for $90 This Prime Day

Prime Day is officially the best time of the year to score savings on Amazon’s many top-rated, shopper-loved devices and this year’s offers are pretty impressive.

Amazon has a pretty impressive Fire TV Stick bundle offer available for Prime Day. While supplies last, shoppers can get a Fire TV Stick 4K and an Echo Dot for as little as $90. And if you’re not sure which version is best for you, don’t fret — aside from rounding up the best sales, we also outlined everything you need to know about the various sticks.

Best Fire TV Stick Deals:

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that makes it easy to access tons of streaming platforms, movies, shows, and more — without having to buy a pricey new television. Every edition provides access to popular streaming platforms, like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. And every 2020 stick is much faster than its predecessors.

Every Fire TV Stick model connects to Alexa through the remote and makes it easy to voice control your entire smart home system. Plus, you can ask Alexa to tell you the forecast, play music, and more. And you don’t need to own an Echo device (or another smart home hub) to get started.

Shoppers looking for the most affordable deal should go for the now-$90 Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot combo, which will help you save on bought of the sought-after devices. The smart remote offers 4K streaming and all of the basic features.

There are even more Amazon device sales to browse, including discounts on the popular Echo Dot, as well as the Echo Show and Fire tablets. And just like the retailer’s many other Prime Day deals (there are over one million this year), they’re all set to expire when the event wraps up at midnight PST on October 14.

More Amazon Device Deals:

Go ahead and shop the best Fire TV Stick offer, below, or browse the full assortment of promotions through Amazon’s Prime Day hub. And if you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock even more exclusive offers and score free shipping on your order.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Echo Dot Bundle, Fire TV Stick 4K Echo Dot Bundle, $89.98 (orig. $99.98); amazon.com

