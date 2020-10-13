Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Discounted Its Brand New 2020 Echo Dot for Prime Day Before It Even Launched

If you want to outfit your home with the latest smart devices for less, Prime Day is the best time to save.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is packed with Echo Dot deals, including one on the wildly popular third-generation device, which has racked up over 495,000 five-star reviews — it’s now going for $18.99 for Prime members. The retailer is also offering discounted bundle deals on its brand new fourth-generation Echo Dot that launched for pre-order just weeks ago.

Best Echo Dot Deals:

The Amazon device is always one of the best-selling Prime Day products, and considering it’s going for as little as $19, we have a feeling it will be a huge hit again this year. The Alexa-compatible speaker doubles as a smart home hub, making it easy to power the rest of your smart devices and voice-operate anything connected to a smart plug. Use it to ask Alexa questions, connect with family and friends, stream entertainment, and more — it comes with all of the basic features.

Amazon’s fourth-generation Echo Dot launched for pre-order just a few weeks ago, but that isn’t stopping the retailer from marking it down. The 2020 edition comes with a new look, a wider color assortment, a front-facing built-in speaker, and new Alexa capabilities. It hasn’t even officially hit the market, but you can pre-order a two-pack now and save $20.

While many Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers this year, Amazon is offering Prime subscribers a slew of special savings. Only members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can get a two-pack Echo dot bundle for $39.98, which is less than the usual retail price for one.

Member-Only Echo Dot Deal:

Echo Dot Two-Pack(3rd Generation), $39.98 with promo code DOTPRIME2PK (orig. $99.98)

There are tons of other Echo Dot offers, all of which are featured below. These deals will expire once Prime Day ends (if they don’t sell out before then), so be sure to take advantage while you can. Shop the best offers below or check out the full assortment through Amazon’s massive Prime Day deals hub.

Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Generation), $49.99 (buy two, save $20 with code DOT2PACK); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot with $10 Smart Plug (4th Generation), $59.99 (orig. $74.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Generation), $59.99 (buy two, save $20 with code DOT2PACK); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation), $59.99 (buy two, save $20 with code DOT2PACK); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot with Premium Sound (4th Generation), $99.99 (buy two, save $30 with code DOT2PACK); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $18.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

